Nigeria: Rep Oke Felicitates Oyetola On New Year 2026

ABUJA -- Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Busayo Oluwole Oke, has extended New Year greetings to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola.

In a congratulatory message to mark the New Year 2026, Oke, who represents Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, described the period as a time for renewed hope, reflection and recommitment to public service.

The lawmaker commended Oyetola for what he described as steady and inclusive leadership at both national and party levels, noting that his contributions continue to support Nigeria's development efforts and the strengthening of the APC in Osun State.

Oke said the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, under Oyetola's leadership, has recorded notable progress in maritime development, economic diversification and the sustainable management of Nigeria's marine resources.

He added that the minister's leadership style remains a source of inspiration to party members and stakeholders across the state.

The federal lawmaker expressed optimism that 2026 would usher in greater achievements for Oyetola, as well as deeper unity and progress within the APC in Osun State.

Oke also prayed for continued good health, wisdom and strength for the minister as he continues to serve the nation, wishing him a peaceful and prosperous New Year.