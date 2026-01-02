Nigeria: Opposition Indispensable to Nigeria's Democracy - Delta PDP

2 January 2026
Leadership (Abuja)

The Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, has said a strong and functional opposition is indispensable to Nigeria's democracy and the country cannot afford to degenerate into a one-party state.

Prof. Sylvester Monye, State Chairman, Caretaker Committee, PDP, Delta State, in a heartfelt New Year greeting to the people of Delta State at home and in the diaspora said the party is confident that adherence to these principles will safeguard the integrity and independence of all political parties.

While extending greetings to party leaders, faithful members across the state who heroically stood firm and made untold sacrifices to keep the PDP thriving, he said the start of a new year is always a fitting moment for reflection and renewed commitment to service, guided by the principles of peace, equity, and collective responsibility.

He said it is therefore crucial that all political actors adhere strictly to due process, internal democracy, and the highest standards of political conduct, as the decisions taken now will have far-reaching consequences for our democratic system.

According to him, "with certain matters involving the PDP currently before the courts, we wish to underscore the Supreme Court's consistent position that the internal affairs of a political party are primarily to be managed by the party itself, without undue judicial interference."

He said despite differences in political affiliation, Deltans are united by a shared duty to uphold the stability, unity and orderly development of their dear State.

Their mandate, according to him, is to ensure that the PDP remains cohesive, responsive, and ready to play its constitutional role in Delta State, a traditional PDP state .

He urged all leaders and members of the PDP in Delta State to conduct themselves with discipline, restraint, and respect for party rules and democratic norms as he said the credibility of their internal processes will ultimately determine their standing before the electorate.

"To the good people of Delta state, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to protecting your interests and aspirations. In the days ahead, the Caretaker Committee will continue broad-based consultations and engagement with stakeholders across the state, ensuring that political discourse remains focused on good governance, development, and the rule of law.

"The year 2026 is particularly significant, as it precedes the 2027 general elections and will see the conduct of party primaries.

"In Anyanwu v. PDP and the recent SDP v. INEC decision, the court affirmed that courts should exercise restraint and respect the autonomy of political parties.

"In line with the the legal principle of 'stare decisis', we trust that the judiciary will continue to uphold these established precedents, thereby safeguarding party independence, legal certainty, and the stability of democratic processes, while respecting ongoing proceedings.

"We members of the great PDP in Delta state, we remain committed to constitutionalism, constructive engagement, and principled leadership. We are equally dedicated to reorganizing and strengthening the party, particularly in the wake of recent defections, and to prepare for the orderly conduct of congresses that will usher in substantive executive officers" Monye said.

