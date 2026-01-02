Cameroon/South Africa: Bafana Bafana to Face Cameroon in Afcon Last 16

Bafana Bafana will play Cameroon in the last 16 on Sunday at El Barid Stadium in Rabat.

Results involving Ivory Coast, Gabon, Cameroon and Mozambique decided the final Group F standings.

Bafana Bafana will face Cameroon in the last 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The match will be played on Sunday at the El Barid Stadium in Rabat.

This was confirmed after Ivory Coast beat Gabon 3-2 in their Group F match on Wednesday night.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

That result saw Ivory Coast finish top of Group F with seven points. Cameroon also ended on seven points but finished second because of goal difference.

In the group's other match, Cameroon beat Mozambique 2-1 in Agadir after falling behind.

Despite the loss, Mozambique remain in the tournament as one of the best third placed teams.

Gabon took the lead against Ivory Coast after 13 minutes. Guelor Kaku scored after a mistake by goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

They doubled their lead in the 21st minute when Denis Bounga scored following more defensive pressure.

Ivory Coast responded before the break. Jean Phillipe Krasso scored just before half time after a pass from Wilfried Zaha.

In the second half, substitute Evann Guessand scored to make it 2-2.

Deep into stoppage time, Bazoumana Toure scored the winning goal with a header.

Other teams that move into the last 16 as best third placed finishers are Tanzania, Sudan and Benin.