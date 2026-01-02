Liberia: Liberty Party Unveils Strategic Vision for 2026 and Beyond

The Liberty Party (LP) has closed the year 2025 renewed, united, and strategically repositioned, with its National Chairperson, Representative Rugie Yatu Barry, declaring the Party firmly set on consolidation, expansion, and preparation for the 2029 general elections.

In a comprehensive New Year message delivered on behalf of the Party's leadership, Barry extended warm greetings to partisans, supporters, and Liberians at home and across the diaspora, describing 2025 as a defining chapter in the Liberty Party's political journey--marked by reconciliation, institutional reform, and a renewed commitment to democratic principles.

She credited much of the Party's progress to the leadership of Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, Political Leader of the Liberty Party, under whose stewardship the Party rebuilt internal cohesion, strengthened grassroots structures, and restored confidence in its vision for transparent, accountable, and inclusive governance.

"As we step into 2026, the Liberty Party is focused not only on celebrating past achievements but on consolidating those gains and expanding our reach," Barry said. "Our mission is to ensure that the voices of ordinary Liberians remain central to governance through strong policy advocacy, strategic partnerships, and people-centered leadership."

Looking ahead, Barry outlined an ambitious 2026 agenda that will see the Party intensify engagement with like-minded political institutions, civil society organizations, and community-based groups to amplify citizen participation. She said the Party will also pursue robust policy advocacy centered on legislative reform, fiscal integrity, decentralization, and economic empowerment as pathways to sustainable national development.

Reflecting on the past year, the LP Chairperson described 2025 as "a year of renewal and recommitment," stressing that 2026 must be a year of consolidation and expansion as the Party strengthens its national base and sharpens its policy agenda.

Among the Party's most significant milestones was the Special National Convention held in February 2025, which brought together 180 delegates and more than 300 observers. The convention culminated in the adoption of a new Party Constitution, the election of new leadership, and a renewed sense of unity following the National Reconciliation Retreat held in November 2024. Barry said the convention symbolized the rebirth of the Liberty Party's democratic ethos.

The Party also made a strong statement on gender inclusion by commemorating International Women's Day in March 2025, assembling more than 1,000 women in Monrovia under the global theme, "For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment." The event reaffirmed the Party's commitment to women's leadership and gender equity.

In May 2025, the Liberty Party celebrated its 20th Anniversary, honoring the legacy of its founding father, the late Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine.

The occasion featured the unveiling of his portrait, the dedication of a memorial hall in his honor, and the naming of key facilities, including the Eugene Fallah Kpaka Conference Room and the Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence Secretariat Office. The Party also launched new youth and women's platforms and formally welcomed new members.

Barry further highlighted the Party's nationwide restructuring process, which strengthened county chapters, modernized administrative systems, and introduced monitoring and evaluation mechanisms in line with the February 2025 Constitution.

Education empowerment also featured prominently through the LP Scholarship 2025 program, which supported more than 200 grassroots members pursuing higher education, vocational training, and professional studies. The initiative, Barry said, is designed to build future leaders and strengthen Liberia's human capital.

Additionally, the Special Leadership Retreat held in November 2025 under the theme "Reconciliation, Reform, Recovery and Rebuilding - From Vision to Action" brought together Party leaders, diaspora representatives, and grassroots members to assess progress and chart a strategic direction for the next three years.

The year concluded with nationwide Christmas celebrations, including charity initiatives, children's programs, a Christmas cantata, and community engagements--activities that reinforced the Liberty Party's image as a people-centered political institution.

Barry expressed profound appreciation to the Liberty Party's diaspora structures for their consistent support throughout 2025, describing their contributions as vital to the Party's unity, resilience, and national outlook.

As the Liberty Party enters 2026, she said it does so with renewed confidence, strengthened institutions, and a clear vision to advance policies that empower citizens and deepen Liberia's democratic culture.

"On behalf of the Political Leader, the National Executive Committee, the National Advisory Council, and the entire leadership of the Liberty Party, I extend best wishes for a prosperous political year and a Happy and Prosperous New Year to all Liberians," Barry concluded.