Nigeria: Afcon 2025 - Eric Chelle Named As Group Stage Best XI Coach

2 January 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The Franco-Malian coach, who guided Nigeria to a perfect record in Group C, was chosen to lead a Best XI dominated by players who combined consistency, discipline and tactical clarity across the opening round of the competition in Morocco

Eric Chelle's influence on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage has been formally recognised after the Super Eagles head coach was named manager of the tournament's Group Stage Best XI.

For many, this selection reflects both Nigeria's strong showing and Chelle's growing authority on the continental stage.

Chelle's appointment as coach of the team underlines how quickly his ideas have taken hold, with Nigeria emerging as one of the most balanced and convincing sides of the group phase.

Nigeria's presence in the lineup is headlined by Ademola Lookman, who takes his place among the midfield attackers after a series of assured performances.

Lookman has dominated the headlines with spectacular moments, his work rate, discipline and ability to link play which has seen him making four goals contribution ( two goals scored and two assists provided)

Best XI

The Best XI is arranged with Mohamed El Shenawy of Egypt in goal, rewarded for his calm authority and vital saves that helped his side navigate the group stage.

In defence, Noussair Mazraoui and Abdi occupy the full-back roles, providing energy and control on the flanks, while Edmond Tapsoba and Axel Tuanzebe form a solid central pairing built on strength and reading of the game.

Midfield duties are anchored by Carlos Baleba, whose athleticism and ball-winning stood out, with Lookman and Morocco's Brahim Diaz offering creativity and control ahead of him.

The attacking line features a blend of experience and flair, with Sadio Mané on the left, Riyad Mahrez on the right, and Amad Diallo leading the line after an impressive group-stage showing.

Chelle's selection as coach is also symbolic. Known for his demand for structure and collective responsibility, the Best XI reflects those values rather than individual stardom alone.

Players included were chosen for their impact within the team framework, not just headline moments.

For Chelle, the recognition is a nod to a strong start rather than a final destination.

With the knockout rounds looming, his focus remains firmly on Nigeria's campaign for a fourth AFCON title after previous successes in 1980, 1994 and 2013.

