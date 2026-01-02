Nigeria: Afcon 2025 - Lookman Only Nigerian Named in Group Stage Best Xi

2 January 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria's outstanding group-stage campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has earned recognition from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), with Ademola Lookman selected in the official Group Stage Best XI.

The Atalanta winger was rewarded for his electric performances, delivering two goals and two assists in just two appearances, while operating from advanced midfield and wide positions.

Lookman dictated play, unsettled defenders, and emerged as Nigeria's most consistent attacking star, earning the highest average player rating of the group stage.

CAF unveiled the Best XI on social media in a 3-4-3 formation, featuring:

  • Goalkeeper: Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt)
  • Defenders: Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso), Axel Tuanzebe (DR Congo), Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco)
  • Midfielders: Yassine Abdi (Tunisia), Carlos Baleba (Cameroon), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria), Brahim Díaz (Morocco)
  • Forwards: Sadio Mané (Senegal), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle was also named Group Stage Coach by CAF.

However, the omission of Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen sparked debate. Despite starting all three group matches and captaining Nigeria in the 3-1 win over Uganda, Osimhen was left out of the Best XI. Nigeria scored eight goals in three matches, topping Group C with wins over Tanzania (2-1), Tunisia (3-2), and Uganda (3-1), averaging 2.7 goals per game, their most productive group stage since 2008.

Lookman and Osimhen have shown a promising on-field understanding, but while Lookman's decisive influence earned CAF recognition, Osimhen's relative lack of goals may have contributed to his absence from the selection.

The Super Eagles now turn their attention to the Round of 16 clash against Mozambique on January 5, 2026.

