Nigeria: Remi Tinubu Welcomes 'First Baby' of 2026

First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Remi Tinubu, has kicked off the New Year with visits to new mothers at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, Abuja, even as she described 2026 as a year of "peace in abundance" and "prosperity in abundance" for the nation.

Accompanied by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Imaan Sulieman-Ibrahim and Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Hajia Mariya Mahmoud, among other dignitaries, Senator Tinubu welcomed the "First Baby of the Year," a girl born at midnight to 26-year-old first-time mother Adakole Patience.

According to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, she also celebrated Blessing Oragwu, who gave birth to triplets on December 29, 2025--two boys and a girl--after 13 years of marriage, presenting the family with gifts.

"I welcomed the baby of the year, a girl and then visited the triplets, born last month. The mother has waited for 13 years, which is wonderful, and another baby boy".

Reflecting on the significance of the birth, the First Lady expressed gratitude for many Nigerians who made it into the new year.

"You know, in Yoruba land, they will say, when you have girls, they come with ease. So we believe that this year is going to be a great year for us as a nation, peace in abundance, prosperity in abundance.

"I'm excited because last year was something else. It's like all of us who made it into the New Year; we should be thankful... We thank God."

The First Lady urged Nigerian women to embrace opportunities with faith and generosity in the New Year.

"Nigerian women are blessed. We are blessed. Nigerian women are very hardworking. Whatever they want to do, if they feel God has laid it in their hearts, they should do it. Never feel that I don't have money to do business. Just go and do what you feel. Start small, and you will be amazed.

"This year, I tell people, if you want money, you have to sow into the lives of the less-privileged. Be generous. It is a year of generosity. Giving should be intentional."

She directed listeners to her podcast, 'Daughters of Zelophehad', for a fuller message.