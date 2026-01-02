Nigeria: Remains of Anthony Joshua's Friends Repatriated From Nigeria

1 January 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jeremy

The remains of the two close associates of British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua, Latif "Latz" Ayodele and Sina Ghami, have been flown out of Nigeria for burial in the United Kingdom, following Monday's fatal car accident which claimed their lives on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

The two men who were part of Joshua's inner training circle. The former unified world champion, who was in Nigeria for the Yuletide holidays, was also in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries.

According to eyewitness accounts and police reports, the black Range Rover SUV carrying Joshua and his friends veered off the road and collided with a stationary truck near Ogere, Ogun State. Emergency responders confirmed that both Ayodele, Joshua's long-time trainer, and Ghami, his strength and conditioning coach, died at the scene.

Joshua was rescued and rushed to a private hospital in Lekki, Lagos, where he was treated for bruises and mild shock. He was discharged two days later.

Following his discharge, the 34-year-old boxer visited a funeral home in Lagos alongside his mother and British High Commission representatives to oversee the repatriation process. The bodies of the deceased were airlifted on Thursday, January 1.

In an emotional note shared through his team, Joshua described the tragedy as "a heartbreak beyond words", adding that Ayodele and Ghami were "brothers who gave everything to the sport and to me personally."

Tributes have poured in from across the boxing world, with fellow fighters and promoters expressing sympathy and solidarity. Promoter Eddie Hearn called the loss "devastating for the entire Matchroom and AJ family," while former heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis urged prayers for Joshua's recovery.

