Nigeria: 6 Dead, 4 Rescued in Lagos Boat Mishap

At least six passengers have died and four others rescued following a boat mishap along the Nigerdock axis of the Igbologun water channel in Lagos.

The incident occurred, Tuesday evening, at approximately 8:35 pm involving a Savvy Marine passenger boat en route Ilashe Beach House. Rescue operations were ongoing at press time to locate any other victims.

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) confirmed the incident in a joint statement signed by NIWA Head of Public Affairs, Wuraola Alake, and LASWA Head of Corporate Affairs, Omowunmi Yussuff.

Upon receiving a distress alert, both agencies activated their Search and Rescue (SAR) teams, which coordinated closely with the Marine Police and other first responders.

"As of this report, four passengers have been rescued and are receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital. Sadly, six others were recovered dead at the scene. Search and rescue operations are ongoing to account for all persons involved," the statement read.

Preliminary findings suggest the mishap may have been caused by a collision with a submerged object, though investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause.

The authorities assured the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted and updates will be provided as more information emerges. LASWA and NIWA also expressed condolences to the families of the victims and reiterated their commitment to safety on Lagos Inland Waterways.

They emphasized strict adherence to safety regulations, including proper navigation practices and compliance with the "No Night Travel" rule, and advised the public to rely only on verified information from official sources.