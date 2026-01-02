Nigeria: Nass Clears Air On Gazetted Tax Acts, Releases Signed Bills for Public Scrutiny

The leadership of the National Assembly has moved to address growing public concerns over alleged discrepancies between the Votes and Proceedings of the legislature and the gazetted versions of recently passed Tax Acts, directing the Clerk to the National Assembly to release the Bills signed into law by the President for public scrutiny.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday night and signed by the Director of Information, Bulah Audu Bi-Allah, on behalf of the Clerk to the National Assembly, the legislature said the decision followed widespread calls for transparency over the controversial tax reforms.

According to the statement, the transmitted Tax Bills, including the certificate pages bearing presidential assent, will be made available to enable Nigerians to independently review the documents and verify the facts.

"In response to public calls for transparency, the leadership of the National Assembly has directed the Clerk to make available the transmitted Tax Bills duly signed by the President, including the certificate pages," the statement said, noting that the move would allow the public to independently assess the authenticity of the documents.

The National Assembly disclosed that despite the intense public debate and interest generated by the tax reforms, formal requests for access to the documents had been limited.

"Despite widespread public interest, only a limited number of persons have formally requested Certified True Copies of the harmonised Bills, and all such requests have been processed," it stated.

It encouraged Nigerians seeking further clarification to follow due process, explaining that interested persons may apply to the Clerk to the National Assembly, specifying the particular Bills required and paying the prescribed fees.

On concerns over the delay in the availability of the gazetted Acts, the statement clarified the roles of the institutions involved.

"The Clerk is also working with the Federal Government Printing Press to publish the duly certified and assented Acts in compliance with the law," it said, adding that the gazettes are expected to be ready on or before January 1, 2026.

While noting that the Clerk initiates the gazetting process, the National Assembly stressed that the statutory responsibility for printing and publication rests with the Federal Government Printing Press.

The legislature also announced new measures to prevent similar controversies in the future as part of efforts to strengthen institutional processes.

"To strengthen institutional processes, the National Assembly is reviewing procedures for the transmission and gazetting of Bills," the statement said. "Henceforth, all Bills for presidential assent will be routed through Presidential Liaison Officers, and no request for gazetting an Act of the National Assembly will be entertained by the Printing Press unless initiated by the Clerk to the National Assembly or his authorised representative."

Reaffirming its commitment to openness and accountability, the National Assembly thanked Nigerians for their engagement, noting that public interest and constructive participation were vital to strengthening transparency, accountability, and professionalism in the legislative process.