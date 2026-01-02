Nigeria: Soldiers Repel Bandits' Attack On Kano Community - Official

2 January 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) have successfully foiled an attempted incursion by bandits into some communities in the Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State after a prolonged gun battle.

The clash, which started late Thursday night and lasted till the early hours of Friday, occurred in Yankwada, Babanduhu and other neighbouring villages in the area.

Confirming the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Nigerian Army's spokesperson in Kano, Zubair Babatunde, said the bandits attempted to invade the communities on motorcycles while firing sporadically.

Mr Babatunde said the attack was a revenge mission following the loss of some of the bandits' fighters to superior military firepower during an earlier encounter last week.

According to him, the assailants stormed the affected villages at about 1:00 a.m., prompting a swift response from the troops.

"The bandits were effectively engaged and dislodged by the military," he said.

Mr Babatunde added that the timely intervention of the JTF prevented casualties and significant property damage in the affected communities.

He reassured residents of the area of the military's commitment to protecting lives and property, urging them to continue to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible information.

The army spokesperson said the military remained on high alert to prevent further attacks and sustain peace across the state.

