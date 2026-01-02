Nigeria: Anyone Who Says Obi Can't Be VP Not Democrat - Momodu Replies Utomi

2 January 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has faulted comments by political economist, Professor Pat Utomi, on the party's 2027 presidential ticket, saying anyone who insists that former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, cannot be a vice-presidential candidate is "not a democrat."

Momodu made the remarks in a post on his verified X account on Friday while reacting to Utomi's recent comments following Obi's official defection to the ADC.

Utomi, during a television interview on Thursday, had threatened to withdraw his support for Obi if he accepted a vice-presidential slot in the opposition coalition.

Expressing surprise at Utomi's position, Momodu said the stance reflected a lack of political realism and democratic thinking.

"Anyone insisting that Obi cannot run behind anyone is definitely not a Democrat who wishes to rescue Nigeria from one man dictatorship," Momodu wrote.

While noting his long-standing relationship and respect for Utomi, Momodu said political success in Nigeria required pragmatism rather than idealism.

"Professor Pat Utomi is one of the brightest Nigerians I love and respect," he said, recounting their personal and professional history. However, he argued that Nigeria's political environment differed from the models often cited by Utomi.

"My candid view is that every nation must have its own organic strategies while it may study and borrow ideas from elsewhere. The Nigerian topography is an abnormal configuration," he said.

Momodu noted that intellectual brilliance alone rarely translated into electoral success in Nigeria, where what he described as "primordial sentiments" often shape outcomes.

"This is why the above statement credited to my egbon, Pat, often breaks my heart. He seems not to have learnt from his own experience that 'big grammar' does not win elections," he added.

Drawing parallels from recent political contests, Momodu said parties often prioritised electability over perceived brilliance.

"APC had a far more fascinating and cerebral Yemi Osinbajo, yet it chose Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its flagbearer in 2023. The key word is reality," he said.

He also recalled how Obi gained national prominence in 2019 when former Vice President Atiku Abubakar selected him as his running mate.

"In 2019, one visionary gentleman, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, placed Obi on the national platform against the wishes of many governors and stakeholders," Momodu stated.

He urged Obi to embrace party discipline, saying, "Obi should be encouraged to be a humble party man."

Momodu's comments came hours after another ADC chieftain, Dr Ladan Salihu, also called on Utomi and Obi's supporters to exercise restraint over debates on the party's 2027 presidential ticket.

Speaking on Arise Television's The Morning Show on Friday, Salihu urged party members to focus on strengthening the ADC rather than engaging in early disagreements over zoning and candidacy.

