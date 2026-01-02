Lesotho: Minister in Nasty Land Dispute

MINISTER of Law and Justice, Richard Ramoeletsi, is embroiled in a bitter dispute over a plot in Ha Thetsane, which he claims to have bought in 2000 but for which he claims to have later lost the purchase agreement.

The battle over the piece of land has since spilled into the courts. Mr Ramoeletsi lost round one of what is likely to be a protracted court battle. This after a magistrate court refused to endorse his claim of ownership after he could not produce any evidence that he in fact purchased the land.

The site, located in Lesia under plot number 11292-629, appears to belong to Lesitsi Ndondosela, a 61-year-old retiree who previously worked as a security guard at a primary school adjacent to the disputed land.

Bizarrely after losing the initial court case, Mr Ramoeletsi opened a criminal case of fraud against Mr Ndondosela, who is now expected to appear before the Maseru Magistrates' Court on 6 April 2026.

Mr Ndondonsela, who insists he is the rightful owner of the land despite also failing to get a court endorsement of his claim, tells the Lesotho Times that the fraud case is a hoax and an abuse of power by Mr Ramoeletsi to force him off his land.

According to documents seen by the Lesotho Times, Mr Ndondosela obtained a lease title on 6 March 2012, after the Ha Thetsane area chief, Neo Thetsane, wrote to the Land Surveys and Physical Planning (LSPP)--the body responsible for land management prior to the establishment of the Land Administration Authority (LAA)--on 5

September 2011.

The request for a lease was endorsed by the then Maseru City Council Director of Planning and Development, Mantai Phaila, on 9 September 2011.

Legal battle

Mr Ramoeletsi first approached the Land Court between 2010 and 2013 after learning from his brother, Keletso Ramoeletsi, that someone was ploughing the site. However, the court declined jurisdiction.

He then re-launched the litigation before the Maseru Magistrates' Court in 2016, where the matter was heard by Resident Magistrate Lerato Ntelane, but dragged for years.

Court papers show that Mr Ramoeletsi argued he had entered into a purchase agreement with the "rightful owner", 'Mamoeketsi Babeli, on 8 March 2012, after losing the original purchase agreement concluded in 2000 when he allegedly bought the site from her.

He further argued that Mr Ndondosela had fraudulently obtained the lease and asked Magistrate Ntelane to declare it null and void. He also sought an order compelling the LAA to register the lease in his name.

Mr Ramoeletsi claimed he had only lent the site to Mr Ndondosela for pig rearing as he was not using it at the time.

"He did lend the site to the first respondent (Mr Ndondosela). He later asked for it back, and the first respondent did not object. That is when he levelled the site through Molato Babeli and used it for planting. However, in September 2010, he was appointed Lesotho's ambassador to Japan and left the country. While at the embassy, he received a message from his brother that someone was ploughing the site," reads part of Magistrate Ntelane's judgment where it narrates Mr Ramoeletsi's argument.

Mr Ramoeletsi only attempted to acquire a lease in March 2016, but discovered it had already been registered in Mr Ndondosela's name.

Chief Mopeli Matsoso of Ha Tikoe testified that the land belonged to Ms Babeli and her husband, Masopha, who were both deceased at the time of the case. He also confirmed writing a letter to the LAA on 8 March 2012 affirming Mr Ramoeletsi's ownership.

Mr Ndondosela disputed these claims, saying he had legitimately obtained the land from Thetsane area Chief, Neo Thetsane, who insisted the site fell under his (Thetsane) jurisdiction--not that of Chief Matsoso.

Ruling

In her ruling dated 30 March 2023, Magistrate Ntelane said there was no evidence showing how Mr Ndondosela had been allocated the land, as there was no affidavit confirming a lawful transfer. She noted that Chief Thetsane and Ms Phaila had merely stated that the land belonged to Mr Ndondosela.

However, she also dismissed Mr Ramoeletsi's case, ruling that he had no legally recognised rights to the plot due to the absence of a valid deed of agreement.

"It cannot be said the applicant (Ramoeletsi) was allocated land by 'Mamoeketsi Babeli, as she possessed no such powers in law. The sale concluded conferred no title to land, only a personal right to seek specific performance against the Babeli family. The absence of a registered deed of agreement, as required under section 16(1) of the Deeds Registry Act 1967, renders the deed null and void.

"It is clear that the land was never allocated to the applicant, yet he seeks to have his 'allocation' confirmed. He ought to seek relief from the Babeli family in terms of land laws such as the Land Act 2010.

"The reliefs sought are not legally sustainable. He cannot sue the first respondent for ejectment, nor can the court order the LAA to issue title documents where no lawful allocation has been made."

She added that Mr Ramoeletsi could relaunch his claim once proof of ownership had been established.

Ndondosela

Speaking to the Lesotho Times, Mr Ndondosela said he had expected Mr Ramoeletsi to appeal the ruling but was instead shocked to be charged with fraud.

"I am fighting Goliath--someone with money and power. I obtained this site legitimately and defeated him fairly in court. Now he is using the police against me," he said.

Mr Ndondosela claimed Inspector Tšeliso Pheta, who had previously assisted him at the LAA, had advised him to escalate the matter to Prime Minister Sam Matekane. He alleged that Insp Pheta later turned against him.

"I was never served with charge documents. I believe this is intimidation to force me off my land. I will fight until the end," he said.

PM's intervention

Mr Ndondosela wrote to Prime Minister Matekane on 31 May 2023, requesting intervention and alleging abuse of power by Mr Ramoeletsi.

He said he later met Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Limpho Tau, who promised to address the issue, but no feedback has been received. Efforts to reach Mr Tau were unsuccessful.

Ramoeletsi

Mr Ramoeletsi maintained that the land belonged to him but declined to comment in detail, citing ongoing court proceedings.

"I bought that site in 2000 and that man stole it. The judgment itself shows he could not explain how he got it. I have reported him for fraud, and he has been avoiding court," he said.

Contacted for comment, Insp Pheta said he could not discuss the matter as it was before the courts.