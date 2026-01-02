Liberia: The Liberian Investigator Sports Editor Elected Vice President of Sports Writers Association

-- Edwin T.K. Dolo, sports editor of The Liberian Investigator, has been elected vice president of the Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL) after serving in an acting capacity for more than three months.

Dolo, who was elected SWAL secretary-general in 2023, assumed the vice presidency following the Aug. 9 resignation of Christopher C. Walker. Walker accused the association's leadership of "consistent disrespect and disregard" and criticized the administration of President Vamah Kamara for failing to uphold transparency and accountability.

In his resignation letter, Walker also faulted the leadership for refusing to audit the previous administration, in which Kamara served as vice president. He said such an audit was "essential to restoring trust and integrity" within the association.

"It is increasingly clear that your leadership style lacks the accountability, openness and integrity needed to move our association forward," Walker wrote.

Constitutional transition

Following Walker's departure, SWAL invoked Article 12, Section 2F of its constitution, which mandates that the secretary-general serve as acting vice president until a by-election is held within 90 days.

Dolo, who had previously served for several years as assistant secretary-general before his 2023 election, stepped into the role immediately.

The by-election, initially scheduled for October, was delayed for two months. Delegates eventually convened in late December, when Dolo was formally elected on white ballots after running unopposed.

His uncontested election reflected delegates' confidence in his leadership during his months as acting vice president.

Dolo will serve in the role until SWAL's next general election in December 2026. His elevation leaves the secretary-general position vacant with one year remaining before the association's ordinary congress, setting the stage for another leadership contest in 2026.

Commitment to strengthening SWAL

Moments after being sworn in, Dolo pledged to work closely with the leadership team to strengthen SWAL and develop programs that benefit sports journalists across Liberia.

"I am grateful to the delegates for trusting me in this role, as they have in other positions I've held," Dolo said. "Together, we will move SWAL forward and ensure that sports reporters across the country benefit from the work of this association."

He also pledged his support for the vision of President Vamah Kamara.

Delegates applauded his remarks, signaling confidence in his ability to help stabilize the organization following months of uncertainty.

Background in journalism and education

Dolo's election marks another milestone in a career spanning journalism, education and community service.

He joined The Liberian Investigator in late 2024 as sports editor, bringing experience as an editor, reporter, photographer and content developer.

Previously, he spent more than a decade working with media and educational institutions, including the state-owned Liberia Broadcasting System. He also served as sports editor and webmaster at INSIGHT Newspaper and worked as a sports reporter at Renaissance Communications' Truth 96.1 FM.

Beyond journalism, Dolo volunteered with the Liberia National Red Cross Society from 2014 to 2015 and worked as a media consultant for organizations including Nimba United FC, Youth Aid Ministry and the Organization for Sensitization of Liberian Youth. He has also taught language arts at Action Faith Institute Philadelphia School System.

Academically, Dolo holds a diploma in journalism, a certificate in journalism from the U.S.-based Online English Professional Network, and an associate degree in education. He is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in education at United Methodist University.

As vice president, Dolo joins a leadership team navigating a period of transition amid calls for greater transparency and accountability following Walker's resignation.

Observers say Dolo's experience as secretary-general and his broad background in media and education position him to play a stabilizing role. His election without opposition further underscores the level of trust and consensus among SWAL delegates.