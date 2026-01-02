Ghana: Police Foil Robbery At Afienya - Mataheko

The Tema Regional Police Command has foiled an attempted armed robbery operation at Afienya-Mataheko following an intelligence-led operation that resulted in a fierce exchange of gunfire, leaving four suspected members of a notorious robbery gang dead.

According to the Police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, December 29, 2025, at about 1:00 a.m., when officers on surveillance intercepted four suspected armed robbers attempting to force entry into a residential property at Afienya-Mataheko.

Briefing the media in Tema yesterday , the Head of Public Affairs for the Tema Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dede Dzakpasu, said the operation followed credible intelligence received on Friday, December 27, 2025, by the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID), indicating that a group of ex-convicts was planning a series of armed robbery attacks within the Tema Metropolis and its environs.

She explained that police personnel were promptly deployed to strategic locations and placed on surveillance, leading to the interception of the suspects two days later.

"Upon sighting the suspects attempting to gain entry into a residence, police officers moved in, but were met with intense gunfire from the gang members, leading to an exchange of fire," ASP Dzakpasu said.

During the encounter, four suspects sustained gunshot wounds. Three of them -- identified as Kwabena Azuwebi, also known as Lastman, Yaro Bawku, and Faisal -- were rushed to the Police Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival.

A fourth suspect, Kassim Hussein, who initially escaped despite sustaining gunshot wounds, was later re-arrested after police intelligence operations led officers to his hideout.

ASP Dede said Kassim Hussein, during interrogation, disclosed details about the gang's operations and identified other members of the criminal network.

He was also taken to the hospital for medical treatment but later died while receiving care.

Exhibits recovered from the scene included one AK-47 rifle, one Taurus pistol loaded with six rounds of ammunition, two cutlasses, and two Royal motorbikes -- one unregistered and the other bearing registration number M-25-GT-4243 -- which were allegedly used by the suspects. All items have been retained for evidential purposes as investigations continue.

The bodies of the deceased suspects have since been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary, pending autopsy.

ASP Dzakpasu noted that all four deceased suspects were on the Police wanted list and had been linked to several armed robbery cases within the Tema Region.

She recalled that Kwabena Azuwebi alias Lastman had recently been granted court bail after spending a lengthy period on remand in connection with a robbery case.

Investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest other accomplices, as well as to establish possible links between the suspects and other criminal gangs operating in the region.