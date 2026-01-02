Lesotho: 2025 - a Year of Accountability, Conflict and Reform

editorial

IN 2025, The Lesotho Times and Sunday Express remained steadfast in their commitment to fearless, independent and impartial journalism. Throughout the year, the publications held leaders accountable, amplified human rights concerns and produced stories that challenged public perspectives while driving debate around legal reform and public policy.

This article presents a chronological summary of stories that dominated headlines in 2025.

January

John claims government owes him

Businessman Yan Xie, popularly known as John, vowed to retain control of the government-owned Lesotho Promotions and Marketing Services (LPMS) building until the government settles what he claims is an outstanding debt owed to him.

The seized building houses equipment valued at about M3 million belonging to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Business Development. The equipment includes machinery used for quality testing of locally manufactured products, as well as equipment donated by development partners.

The matter came to light during a January 2025 sitting of Parliament's Economic Cluster Committee, where senior trade ministry officials disclosed that John had taken over the building, denying government officials access to equipment critical for certifying products for both domestic and export markets.

The dispute has left key government operations in limbo, with several ministries and individuals claiming competing rights over the property. As a result, Lesotho's capacity to certify locally produced goods for export and domestic consumption has been severely affected.

The Principal Secretary in the trade ministry, Palesa Motobako, told the committee that John had initially been sub-leased a single factory shell within the building. However, he later seized control of the entire property, citing the alleged debt.

Ms Motobako said the ministry held several unsuccessful meetings with John in an effort to secure access to the equipment. She said John refused to cooperate, insisting he would not release the building until the government paid him.

John claimed his sub-lease agreement was signed with former Minister of Small Business Development, Cooperatives and Marketing, Mr Chalane Phori.

However, Ms Motobako dismissed the agreement as unlawful, saying Mr Phori had no authority to sub-lease the building, which did not fall under his ministerial jurisdiction.

February

Government targets inclusive growth

Finance and Development Planning Minister Dr Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane announced key fiscal measures in the 2025/26 national budget aimed at supporting low-income earners, promoting inclusive economic growth and strengthening economic resilience.

The government raised the minimum taxable income threshold from M3,500 to M6,170, with income up to that level taxed at 20 percent and earnings above it taxed at 35 percent. Monthly individual tax credits were increased from M920 to M970, while a two percent across-the-board salary adjustment was proposed to protect workers' take-home pay.

The VAT registration threshold was raised from M850,000 to M2 million to ease compliance burdens on small businesses.

Budget priorities focused on agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, energy, infrastructure and information technology, alongside improvements in healthcare, education and social protection, in line with the National Strategic Development Plan II.

Total expenditure for the 2025/26 financial year was projected at M24.1 billion, equivalent to 55.1 percent of GDP, with higher capital spending directed towards infrastructure development.

The government said it aimed to reduce dependence on Southern African Customs Union (SACU) revenues, which account for 27.8 percent of GDP, by broadening the domestic revenue base, containing recurrent expenditure -- particularly the public wage bill -- and strengthening public financial management.

In agriculture, climate-resilient investments include new irrigation schemes, land and water management projects, support for wool and mohair production, improved livestock breeding programmes, disease control facilities and increased financing for smallholder farmers. Mining sector reforms were also proposed to promote greater local participation through artisanal and small-scale diamond mining.

Social protection measures included increases of M50 each to disability and child grants, as well as a shift towards digital payment platforms to improve efficiency and access, particularly for pensioners. The government also pledged to enhance transparency through beneficiary re-certification and proof-of-life systems.

Lesotho grapples with growing cancer crisis

Health Minister, Selibe Mochoboroane, said Lesotho was facing a growing cancer crisis, prompting urgent calls for increased investment in local healthcare infrastructure and specialised medical expertise.

Mr Mochoboroane said the government spends about M250,000 per cancer patient for treatment in South Africa, placing a heavy burden on the public purse amid rising cancer cases.

In 2023, the Sankatana Oncology Centre recorded 1,888 cancer cases, including 500 cases of cervical cancer.

The minister stressed the need to strengthen the national health system to deal with the growing burden of non-communicable diseases. He called for the establishment of a medical school to train local specialists and proposed the creation of a dedicated health fund financed through employer and employee contributions.

He also acknowledged government efforts to prevent cancer, citing the Gavi-sponsored human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign for girls aged between nine and 14, which achieved 95 percent coverage, exceeding the initial target of 85 percent.

Government urged to subsidise food

At least 335,000 Basotho were reported to be facing severe food shortages, down from 403,000 recorded in May 2024, though the figure remained a cause for concern.

The findings were contained in the IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis 2025 report.

The report attributed the decline in food insecurity levels to humanitarian assistance, including cash transfers and food aid provided by the government, humanitarian organisations and United Nations agencies.

However, the report noted that many households continued to struggle to produce sufficient food, leaving them dependent on external assistance. The government was therefore urged to subsidise basic food commodities to mitigate the ongoing crisis.

March

Mahao blames Sekhamane for deepening BAP woes

Basotho Action Party (BAP) leader Professor Nqosa Mahao accused National Assembly Speaker, Tlohang Sekhamane, of deepening divisions within the party by recognising decisions taken by what he described as rebellious MPs.

Prof Mahao alleged that Mr Sekhamane had participated telephonically in a meeting convened at the residence of rebel MP 'Mamoipone Senauoane, during which he allegedly advised the group to remove, 'Manyaneso Taole, as secretary of the party's parliamentary caucus and replace her with someone aligned to their agenda. Prof Mahao did not provide the date or time of the meeting.

The BAP leader expressed anger after Mr Sekhamane ruled that four MPs constituted the legitimate parliamentary caucus, thereby overruling Prof Mahao and Ms Taole. The party has six seats in the National Assembly.

The four MPs insisted that BAP remained part of Prime Minister Sam Matekane's coalition government. Mr Maqelepo retained his position as Minister of Tourism, Sports, Arts and Culture.

Energy PS distances himself from Ha Belo project

The Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Energy, Tankiso Phapano, distanced himself from allegations of financial mismanagement surrounding the Ha Belo electrification project, which ran out of funds and failed to be completed on time.

The project reportedly cost the government an additional M49 million after the Lesotho Electricity Corporation (LEC) engaged a contractor allegedly lacking the required technical capacity.

Mr Phapano said the contract was signed in August 2021 and that he only assumed office in January 2024, long after the project had commenced.

Court registrar shot

High Court Assistant Registrar Advocate Tebello Mokhoema narrowly escaped death in an attack that claimed the life of her younger sister, Malechakane Mokhoema.

The suspect, Tšenoli Thamahane, was earlier this month convicted of murder and attempted murder and sentenced to life imprisonment and 30 years respectively.

Major corruption probe: DCEO freezes MP's accounts

In a high profile anti corruption development, Lesotho's Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) froze the bank accounts of Democratic Congress MP Jane Lekunya and associated individuals linked to an alleged M109 million agricultural fraud scheme. The move allows prosecutors to advance fraud charges tied to government fertilizer and seed tenders, underscoring the government's intensified focus on financial crimes involving public funds.

April

Textile firms feel the pinch of 50 percent tariffs

The United States sent shockwaves through Lesotho's textile industry after imposing a 50 percent tariff on imports from the country in April 2025 under President Donald Trump.

The tariff comprised a 10 percent baseline levy and an additional 40 percent penalty linked to trade imbalances, effectively ending Lesotho's long-standing zero-tariff access under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

Deputy President of the Lesotho Textile Exporters Association, Mr Ricky Chang, said the tariffs were already hurting local manufacturers, with some US buyers suspending shipments.

At the time, industry leaders warned that up to 12,000 jobs across 11 factories were at risk as orders continued to decline.

May

LEC in another fraud and procurement scandal

The Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) dominated headlines after it emerged that the parastatal was embroiled in yet another fraud and procurement scandal.

An internal audit uncovered fraud in electricity sales, corruption in procurement processes and widespread mismanagement, with suspected collusion between LEC employees and suppliers.

Suppliers were allegedly paid above contracted prices without justification or supporting documentation. While the total losses linked to procurement irregularities were not quantified, suspected fraud in electricity sales alone was estimated at about M2 million.

According to an internal audit report released in March 2025 by the Head of Internal Audit, Thato Matsoso, LEC lost M1,886,664.69 due to collusion between sales staff and clients.

The losses stemmed from unauthorised electricity credit loadings and weak internal controls that allowed funds to disappear undetected.

The audit, initially unplanned, was launched to investigate whether sales agents were complying with internal financial procedures when loading electricity onto customer accounts.

Mr Matsoso's report revealed that agents' accounts were credited with amounts that were never deposited into LEC's bank accounts. In some cases, a single deposit was used repeatedly to justify multiple credits.

He concluded that sales agents worked hand-in-hand with LEC employees to defraud the company, exposing systemic failures in oversight, internal controls and bank reconciliation processes.

'Muela up and running again

The Lesotho Highlands Development Authority (LHDA) completed M130 million worth of maintenance works on the 20-kilometre transfer tunnel forming part of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP).

The maintenance programme, launched in October 2024, required a full shutdown of water transfer systems, including the 'Muela Hydropower Station.

Following completion of the works, LHDA confirmed that the 'Muela station had resumed operations, with two turbines back online producing a combined 48 megawatts of electricity.

Each turbine generates 24 megawatts, while full capacity production at 'Muela stands at 72 megawatts.

The restoration significantly reduced LEC's reliance on expensive electricity imports from South Africa's Eskom and Mozambique's EDM.

LHDA Divisional Manager for Development and Operations, Mr Reentseng Molapo, confirmed that water was once again flowing through the transfer tunnel to South Africa.

June

Reprieve as SA extends Lesotho Exemption Permit (LEP)

basotho working in South Africa under the Lesotho Exemption Permit (LEP) received a huge reprieve after South Africa's Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, announced an extension of the permit.

Originally set to expire in July, the permit were extended to 28 May 2027.

About 54,000 Basotho currently live in South Africa under the LEP, which allows them to reside, work, study, or run businesses legally.

Multi-billion Maloti Sekhametsi in turmoil

A bitter internal battle erupted among shareholders of the multi-billion-maloti Maloti Sekhametsi Investment Consortium (SMIC) over the disbursement of more than M25 million to companies linked to Prime Minister Sam Matekane and RFP chairperson Mr Teboho Kobeli.

The dispute centred on a forensic audit commissioned by shareholders to investigate payments of M15 million to Verve Dynamics Incorporated Lesotho (Pty) Ltd, in which Mr Matekane holds shares, and M10 million to Afri Expo Textiles (Pty) Ltd, owned by Mr Kobeli.

Founded in 1999 with 30 members, SMIC made its first investment by acquiring a 12 percent stake in Vodacom Lesotho. Its shareholder base has since grown to about 500, comprising farmers, informal traders, pensioners, professionals, students, religious organisations, investment clubs, burial societies, as well as women and youth groups.

Shares initially valued at M34 have since appreciated to between M8,500 and M9,000 each.

SMIC, its chairperson Mr Selikane Selikane, and directors -- Mr Tšeliso Ntabe, Mr Bore Motsamai, Mr Teboho Lekalakala, Mr Mohapeloa Mohapeloa and Mr Lebohang Mohau -- approached the Commercial Division of the High Court seeking protection of the forensic audit process.

The respondents include shareholders, companies and financial institutions, among them former health minister Ms Mphu Ramatlapeng, Verve Dynamics, Afri Expo Textiles and Vodacom Lesotho.

July

Judges at war

An unprecedented legal confrontation erupted within the judiciary after retired High Court judge Mr Tšeliso Monapathi dragged Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane before the Constitutional Court.

Justice Monapathi accused the Chief Justice of unlawfully withholding his pension benefits and subjecting him to what he described as "forced labour" by tying payment to the completion of 128 reserved judgments and 11 part-heard cases.

He retired on 4 August 2024.

In his founding affidavit, Justice Monapathi said the dispute began on 26 July 2024 when he received a letter from Chief Justice Sakoane demanding a timetable for completing outstanding work.

Justice Monapathi said he requested office space, equipment and staff support in September 2024 but received no response.

Nearly a year after retirement, he said he had yet to receive his pension and described the delay as illegal, inhumane and unconstitutional.

Director of Passports suspended amid crisis

As Lesotho continued to struggle with passport issuance delays, the Director of Passports, Mpiko Rafono, was suspended for three months, reflecting official recognition of administrative failures and the political fallout from the deepening documentation backlog.

August

Corruption and fraud leave Anglican Church M5m in the red

The Anglican Church of Southern Africa was engulfed in a M5 million debt crisis linked to alleged corruption and financial mismanagement.

In a letter addressed to Bishop Vicentia Kgabe, Reverend Maieane Makalo Khaketla said the church was drowning in debt and offered to assist in settling it, on condition that a long-awaited investigative report be released.

The report was compiled by Bishop Ndwandwe following a commission appointed in 2016 to investigate alleged embezzlement of church funds.

Despite the report being submitted to the Archbishop of Cape Town, Reverend Thabo Makgoba, it has never been released.

Editor arrested

The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) raided the offices of The Lesotho Times on 29 August 2025 and arrested editor Mr Mohalenyane Phakela over a story exposing alleged corruption involving the Lesotho Correctional Service.

The DCEO seized Mr Phakela's cellphones without a warrant, despite a Constitutional Court order prohibiting such actions.

He was detained overnight and released the following day after pressure from local and international media organisations.

The DCEO later admitted it had no case against him but did not issue an apology.

September

September

Matlanyane sits on audit report

Finance and Development Planning Minister Dr Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane was accused of sitting on the 2022/2023 Auditor-General's report since May, despite constitutional requirements that it be tabled in Parliament within seven days.

Sources alleged that the minister intended to circulate the report among cabinet ministers before submitting it to the Public Accounts Committee.

Lesotho, US ink HIV prevention deal

The Ministry of Health signed an agreement with the United States government to pilot lenacapavir, a long-acting HIV prevention drug requiring only two injections per year.

The programme, funded by PEPFAR and the Global Fund, marked a major step in HIV prevention efforts.

October

Motinyane booted out again

Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane was suspended again, barely two weeks after a court cleared her to return to office.

King Letsie III, acting on the advice of the Public Service Commission, formalised the suspension through Legal Notice No. 141 of 2025.

A tribunal comprising foreign judges was appointed to determine her fitness to hold office.

Nikuv sues government for M39 million

Israeli firm Nikuv, now trading as Pangea NGU Ltd, sued the government for M39 million following the termination of its e-passport contract.

The company accused the government of unlawfully cancelling the agreement signed in 2012 to implement Lesotho's civil registration and border control systems.

November

Mojapela suspended from Parliament

Socialist Revolutionaries leader Advocate Teboho Mojapela was suspended from Parliament for a week for using language deemed unparliamentary.

He had labelled the RFP-led government "corrupt vultures" and later doubled down on his criticism in media interviews.

His conduct was referred to Parliament's Ethics Committee.[Text Wrapping Break]

EU raises concern over slow-paced reforms

The European Union raised concerns over the slow pace of national reforms ahead of elections expected in 2027 or 2028.

An EU Election Follow-up Mission noted limited progress on key recommendations despite the passage of the 10th Constitutional Amendment.

Why Mokoko was fired

Revenue Services Lesotho Commissioner-General Advocate 'Mathabo Mokoko was dismissed for alleged incompetence, including failure to manage tax refund claims.

The Labour Court, however, issued an interim order later the same day, temporarily halting the termination until her case is fully heard and decided.

Nonetheless, the board ignored the court order, forcing the Labour Court to slap them with a 30-day jail term, which was suspended provided they do not repeat the same again.

December

IEC Lesotho ranked among top four in Africa for electoral integrity

The Independent Electoral Commission of Lesotho (IEC) has earned a prestigious continental accolade after the Electoral Integrity Global Report 2025 ranked Lesotho fourth in Africa for the quality and credibility of its electoral processes.

According to the statement released by the Commission, the ranking affirms the significant progress Lesotho has made in strengthening the administration, transparency, and integrity of its elections. It also reflects international recognition of the reforms, systems, and improved operational standards implemented in recent years.

Mokela vows to make LEC great again

Acting LEC Managing Director Mr Tšeliso Mokela said political interference, nepotism, incompetence and financial indiscipline lay at the root of the utility's collapse.

He said LEC had survived largely because of state support rather than operational strength.

Mr Mokela vowed to restore professionalism and commercial discipline following the removal of the previous board and management.