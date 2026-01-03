Nigeria: U.S. Strikes - Defence Headquarters Moves Against Fleeing Terrorists

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says it has intensified proactive measures to thwart migration of fleeing terrorists to infiltrate communities across the country.

Director of defence media operations Maj. Gen. Michael Onoja said the military high command was aware of terrorist factions relocating to some communities in response to military pressure carried out on terrorist locations.

This followed the United States air strikes on terrorists' cells in Sokoto and other locations and the increased pressure by the Nigerian Air Force and ground forces of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Onoja said the influx of armed herders into certain communities was also being viewed seriously.

"Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) assets are actively monitoring terrorist movements across various operational theatres. Several movements have been identified and are presently being tracked," he said.

He urged communities to maintain composure, vigilance and cooperation with security agencies.

He further encouraged citizens to promptly report any suspicious movement or activity to the nearest security agencies' formations.

He reiterated the defence headquarters' commitment to safeguard lives and uphold national security.

"Troops of AFN and other security stakeholders remain committed to denying terrorists, insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements freedom of action in the country," he said.

From Kebbi State, there are reports of the movement of bandits into the state from neighbouring Sokoto. Our reporter gathered that when reports of the movement reached the state government, Governor Nasir Idris directed the state police command to beef up security in the affected areas.

Surveillance and patrols are ongoing around the state against the such movements and possible attacks by terrorists.

In Delta State, traditional rulers have met with the leadership of non-indigenes in their communities over the profiling of strangers.

They equally agreed to monitor and report suspicious faces to the community leaders and security forces.

The commissioner of police, Abaniwonda Olufemi, ordered massive deployment of personnel across the state to provide adequate security and ensure the protection of residents.

The commissioner has reportedly mandated the deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, to organise continuous 'Operation Show Of Force' across the state.

He directed that all area commanders, DPOs and tactical commanders identify and deploy men to all entrances and exits in the state.

Patrol teams, he said, had been drawn from Dragon Patrol, Safer Highways, Quick Response Squad, Rapid Response Squad, CP-SAT and Eagle-net special squads and deployed along Asaba/Onitsa Head bridge, Anwai Campus gate to Illah, Onicha Ugbo to Idumuje-Ugboko and PTI, DSC Roundabout.

"Officers have also been deployed to Asaba - Agbor expressway, Abraka to Eku road and Asaba to Kwale/Ughelli road. Patrol teams from Abraka, Ughelli and Sapele Divisions respectively have also been deployed along Abraka, Eku, and Ughelli express roads.

"Massive deployment has also been made to all flash points within Asaba Metropolis. The DPOs of Ekpan and Ebrumede divisions have been directed to ensure adequate security in Warri, Effurun and environs," he said.

The commissioner also ordered the deployment of marine police along waterways.