Nigeria: Police Nab 928 Suspects for Kidnapping, Child Trafficking in Imo

The Imo State Police Command has revealed that 928 suspects were arrested for various offences including kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and child trafficking last year.

According to the police, nine kidnapped persons and seven stolen children were rescued and reunited with their families.

This was made known by the Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, while interacting with LEADERSHIP Weekend.

"In the past one year, the Imo State Police Command has recorded significant breakthroughs in its fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes through the proactive efforts of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

"The command also recovered 17 firearms, 72 rounds of ammunition, 673 live cartridges, and nine stolen motorcycles. Other exhibits included IEDs, charms, laptops, counterfeit currency, and hard drugs.

"A major success was the arrest of six notorious kidnap suspects, Chijioke Nwakaudu, Chibuike Ajaere, Richard Ugochukwu, Chuka Anene, Christian Emekwe and Emeka Emezume, who had been terrorising parts of Imo and Anambra States. Their arrest led to further recoveries at Obosi, Anambra State, including seven AK-47 rifles, nine pump-action guns, four pistols, 250 rounds of GPMG ammunition, 910 cartridges and bags of suspected hard drugs.

"The suspects confessed to several kidnappings, including that of Ugochukwu Favour Nwachinemere (25) of Ikembara, Ikeduru LGA, for which N5 million ransom was paid and the abduction of Mr. Ikechukwu on October 9, 2025," he said.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, commended the officers and men of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for their professionalism and urged Imolites to continue supporting the Police with credible and timely information to sustain the ongoing fight against crime.

"The command remains committed to ensuring the safety of all residents and maintaining peace across Imo State," he added.