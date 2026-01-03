"The police and other security agencies are working round the clock to rescue abducted persons."

Kidnappers holding a traditional ruler in Kwara State, his son and some other residents of Ifelodun Local Government Area have demanded a total ransom of ₦450 million for their release, deepening fears over the worsening security situation in the state.

The Punch newspapers, which first reported the development, said the abductors are demanding ₦150 million for the release of the Oniwo of Aafin, Oba Simeon Olaonipekun, and his son, Olaolu Olaonipekun, a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps, while a separate ₦300 million ransom was demanded for eight residents abducted in Adanla-Irese, a suburb of Igbaja.

A family member of the traditional ruler, who spoke to The Punch on condition of anonymity, said the kidnappers made contact with the family on Friday. "The kidnappers contacted the family this afternoon and told us to bring ₦150 million to secure the release of Kabiyesi and his son," the source said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The relative said the abduction, which occurred on New Year's Eve, has left them traumatised. "Since this incident happened, we have not been ourselves. We entered the new year with sorrow and tears. We are calling on the government and security agencies to come to our aid because we don't know what to do," he added.

The Coordinator of the Kwara South Joint Community Security Watch Network, Olaitan Oyin-Zubair, also confirmed the ransom demands. "Yes, it is true. The bandits contacted the family this afternoon and demanded ₦150 million for the release of Kabiyesi and his son. Only two days ago, ₦300 million was demanded for the release of the Adanla abductees," he told The Punch.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that gunmen stormed the palace of Mr Olaonipekun in Aafin community, Ile-Ire district of Ifelodun LGA, on 31 December, abducting the traditional ruler and his son after shooting sporadically and overwhelming the local vigilante group. During the attack, the traditional ruler's wife, Felicia Olaonipekun, was shot in the arm and later hospitalised.

The latest ransom demand also follows the abduction of eight residents of Adanla community on 26 December, when armed men reportedly invaded the area around 7 p.m., firing shots and moving from house to house before taking the victims into the bush.

The twin incidents have heightened anxiety across Ifelodun and neighbouring local government areas, including Isin, Edu and parts of Kwara South, where residents say kidnappings have become increasingly frequent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In November 2025, the Ojibara of Bayagan-Ile, Kamilu Salami, was abducted from his farm in the same local government area and held for weeks before regaining freedom after negotiations and the payment of ransom, an incident that had earlier drawn statewide concern.

When contacted on Friday, the Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said the command was not aware of any ransom demand. "We are not aware of any requests for ransom to free abducted persons in the state," she said, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, has repeatedly warned that ransom payments encourage criminal activity.

"The police and other security agencies are working round the clock to rescue abducted persons and rid the state of criminal elements," she said.