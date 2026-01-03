Nigeria: Anthony Joshua's Driver Arraigned, Remanded

Abeokuta — The Ogun State Police Command, yesterday, arraigned 46-year-old Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, the driver of the Lexus Sport Utility vehicle that conveyed Nigerian-British boxer, Anthony Joshua, before the Sagamu Magistrate Court.

The command's Spokesperson Oluseyi Babaseyi, made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta.

Kayode who drove the jeep with the number plate, KRD 850 HN, was reportedly involved in a fatal accident that claimed the lives of Joshua's two friends, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele and left him injured on Monday.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) Ogun Sector Command, the driver who was over-speeding, wrongfully overtook from the right hand side thereby ramming into the stationary truck.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The spokesperson of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) in Ogun State, Babatunde Akinbiyi, also revealed that the front tyre on the passenger side of the vehicle experienced a burst due to the excessive speed and then lost control.

Babaseyi, however, yesterday disclosed that he has been charged to court.

"The Ogun State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the driver of the Lexus SUV involved in the Anthony Joshua accident case, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode (male), aged 46, was charged to the Sagamu Magistrate Court today, 2nd January, 2026," he said.

The driver appeared before Chief Magistrate Jumoke Somefun, Court 1 on a four-count charge bothering on reckless and negligent driving.

The four counts include dangerous driving causing death, contrary to Section 5(1) of the Federal Highway Act, Cap F: 135, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 (as applicable in Ogun State).

Reckless and negligent driving, contrary to Section 6(1) of the same Act, driving without due care and attention, causing bodily harm and damage to property, contrary to Section 7(1) of the Act and driving without a valid national driver's license, contrary to Section 10(1) of the Federal Highway Act.

Magistrate Somefun granted the defendant bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties.

However, it was gathered that the defendant did not meet the bail conditions and was remanded at the Sagamu Correctional Centre.

The case was adjourned to January 20th 2026 for trial.