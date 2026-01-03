The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage in Morocco has been an electrifying showcase of talent, with key players like Mohamed El Shenawy, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mané, and Amad Diallo standing out as match-winners for their respective teams. From El Shenawy's commanding presence in goal to Mahrez's leadership in attack, these players have proven their worth on the continental stage. The following Best XI celebrates the most consistent, impactful, and influential performers of the group stage - individuals whose performances have set the tone for the knockout rounds.

Goalkeeper: Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt)

At 36 years old, Mohamed El Shenawy has shown that age is no obstacle to excellence. The Egyptian captain played a crucial role in guiding his team through a challenging group stage with remarkable composure and skill. His commanding presence on the line, authority in the air, and impeccable positioning made him a pillar for Egypt, often preventing opposition from scoring in high-pressure moments. El Shenawy's leadership and experience were invaluable, reminding everyone that in a tournament like the Africa Cup of Nations, an experienced goalkeeper can make all the difference.

Defenders: Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco), Axel Tuanzebe (DR Congo), Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso), Yahia Attiat-Allah El Abdi (Morocco)

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

· Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco): Playing on the right side of defense, Mazraoui reaffirmed his status as one of the continent's top fullbacks. His intelligent positioning, technical brilliance, and defensive discipline made him an essential figure in Morocco's solid backline. But beyond defense, his ability to join the attack with pace and vision was pivotal in helping Morocco control games. Mazraoui's tactical awareness and influence in building from the back were integral to the team's success.

· Axel Tuanzebe (DR Congo): The DR Congo defender stood tall in the group stage with a blend of physicality and calmness under pressure. Tuanzebe proved to be one of the most reliable defenders, rarely caught out of position and dominant in aerial duels. His ability to read the game and shut down offensive threats before they became dangerous was crucial for his team. His performance reflected both maturity and skill, earning him a spot in the Best XI.

· Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso): As the Burkina Faso captain, Tapsoba was an imposing force in the center of defense. A master of anticipation, he was excellent in one-on-one situations and crucial in building play from the back. Tapsoba's composed demeanor and sharp decision-making were key to Burkina Faso's success in tight games. His leadership at the back was exemplary, making him one of the standout defenders of the group stage.

· Yahia Attiat-Allah El Abdi (Morocco): On the left side, El Abdi was the embodiment of consistency. Rarely beaten by opposition wingers, his defensive reliability was matched by his ability to support offensive moves. His tactical discipline ensured Morocco maintained balance in defense while also contributing to their fluid attack. El Abdi's steady performances allowed Morocco to dominate possession and nullify attacking threats.

Midfielders: Brahim Diaz (Morocco), Carlos Baleba (Cameroon), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria)

· Brahim Diaz (Morocco): Brahim Diaz was one of the most exciting players of the group stage. Positioned just behind the strikers, his creativity, vision, and technical ability stood out. His dribbling skills and clever movement constantly disrupted defensive blocks, and he was often the catalyst for Morocco's attacking play. Diaz's ability to unlock defenses with his passing and his drive to make things happen made him an indispensable part of the Moroccan midfield.

· Carlos Baleba (Cameroon): The Cameroonian midfielder was a physical and tactical revelation. His powerful runs, tireless work rate, and composure on the ball were standout qualities throughout the group stage. Baleba played a key role in both defensive recovery and offensive transitions, providing balance to the Cameroon midfield. His ability to cover large areas of the pitch, win duels, and break up opposition attacks made him one of the most impactful players in the group stage.

· Ademola Lookman (Nigeria): The Nigerian forward turned midfielder, Lookman was a constant threat with his direct running, creativity, and eye for goal. His versatility allowed him to play both as an attacking midfielder and winger, and his movement off the ball was a nightmare for defenders. Lookman's intelligence in finding pockets of space and his ability to produce key passes in critical moments made him one of the group stage's most dangerous players.

Forwards: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Sadio Mané (Senegal)

· Riyad Mahrez (Algeria): As Algeria's captain, Mahrez delivered with masterful playmaking and leadership. His vision, exquisite passing, and composure under pressure made him the central figure in Algeria's attack. Although more of a playmaker than a traditional winger, Mahrez's ability to dictate the tempo and produce decisive moments ensured Algeria remained a formidable force in the tournament. Whether it was a key pass or a perfectly executed free-kick, Mahrez's presence was felt in every match.

· Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast): Diallo was a dynamo for Ivory Coast, using his explosive pace and unpredictability to create chaos in opposition defenses. His ability to take on defenders and produce moments of brilliance in the final third made him a key player for the Ivorian side. Diallo's flair and creativity injected energy into every attack, making him one of the standout attacking players of the group stage. His dribbling and link-up play were vital to Ivory Coast's attacking success.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Nigeria Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

· Sadio Mané (Senegal): Even in the most tightly contested matches, Sadio Mané remained a constant threat. His pressing, intelligent movement, and clinical finishing meant that defenders always had to be alert. Mané's leadership on the field was clear, as he led by example, often scoring or assisting in crucial moments. His relentless work ethic and ability to make the difference in big moments were key to Senegal's success, reaffirming why he is considered one of the best African players of his generation.

Coach: Eric Chelle (Nigeria)

Under the guidance of Eric Chelle, the Nigeria national team displayed tactical brilliance and a cohesive team structure. Chelle's approach was marked by a solid defensive setup, quick transitions, and giving attacking players the freedom to express themselves. His clear vision and consistent choices allowed Nigeria to perform at their best during the group stage, showcasing a balanced style of play. Chelle's ability to maximize the potential of his squad and build a collective identity was one of the highlights of the group stage.

The Best XI of AFCON 2025's group stage highlights the diversity and quality of African football. With experienced leaders like El Shenawy and Mahrez, combined with the youthful energy of Diallo and Baleba, these players have set the stage for a thrilling knockout phase. Their performances not only reflect individual brilliance but also the growing strength of African football on the global stage.