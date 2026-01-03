The group stage of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 has underlined why the tournament remains one of world football's most unpredictable and compelling spectacles.

Across 24 matches in six groups, 87 goals were scored, a figure that reflects both attacking ambition and the depth of quality on display as Africa's leading nations and rising contenders battled for knockout-stage places.

Established stars once again shouldered responsibility, while emerging talents seized their moments on the continental stage. From decisive goals by Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez, to breakout performances from teenagers and creative midfielders, the group phase offered a clear snapshot of African football's present and future.

Group A: Morocco set the pace as Mali hold firm

Hosts Morocco topped Group A with seven points, combining control and cutting edge. Ayoub El Kaabi and Brahim Díaz finished the group stage with three goals apiece, driving an attack that consistently overwhelmed opponents.

Mali progressed in second place, relying on resilience rather than flair, most notably in a crucial final-round draw that secured qualification. Zambia showed flashes of attacking promise but were undone by defensive lapses, while Comoros struggled to translate effort into results, exiting with two points.

Group B: Salah decisive as Egypt advance

Egypt emerged top of Group B, with Salah's two vital goals proving decisive in tight encounters. The Pharaohs combined experience with pragmatism, including a disciplined goalless draw against Angola that sealed first place.

South Africa followed them into the Round of 16, powered by Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis, who each scored twice. Angola and Zimbabwe were left behind, unable to sustain consistency across three demanding fixtures.

Group C: Nigeria flawless, Tunisia steady

Nigeria produced the most commanding group-stage campaign, winning all three matches. Ademola Lookman was central to that success, contributing two goals and two assists, while dictating tempo from advanced midfield positions.

Tunisia finished second, led by Elias Achouri, whose two goals proved crucial. Tanzania claimed a best third-placed spot, aided by the creativity of Novatus Dismas, while Uganda exited after struggling to convert opportunities..

Group D: Senegal lead as experience tells

Senegal topped Group D with seven points, blending physical power and leadership. Nicolas Jackson scored twice, while Sadio Mané once again shaped matches through presence and intelligence.

DR Congo advanced in second place, with Gaël Kakuta scoring twice to underline his enduring class. Benin progressed as one of the best third-placed teams, while Botswana exited without a point.

Group E: Algeria perfect as Mahrez shines

Algeria were the only side to finish with a 100% record, as Mahrez struck three goals to headline a balanced and efficient team performance. Burkina Faso claimed second place, while Sudan progressed as a best third-placed team thanks to organisation and resolve. Equatorial Guinea finished bottom after three defeats.

Group F: Côte d'Ivoire lead, youth emerges

Côte d'Ivoire topped Group F, inspired by Amad Diallo, whose two goals proved decisive. Cameroon advanced with the help of teenagers Karl Etta and Christian Kofane, while Mozambique progressed as a best third-placed side. Gabon exited after failing to register a win.

What lies ahead

With traditional powers such as Morocco, Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal, Algeria and Côte d'Ivoire advancing, alongside resilient qualifiers including Mali, South Africa, Tunisia, DR Congo, Sudan, Benin and Mozambique, the Round of 16 promises contrasting styles and high-stakes encounters.

The 87 goals scored during the group phase reflect more than attacking intent -- they underline the tactical diversity, technical quality and competitive edge that continue to define AFCON.

As the knockout rounds begin, the margins will narrow, but the sense of unpredictability that marked the group stage suggests the tournament's most dramatic moments may still lie ahead.