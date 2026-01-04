Nigeria: Exclusive - Islamic Cleric Detained Over Alleged Link to Coup Plot Against President Tinubu

This is despite denial by the Nigerian government that there was no plan to topple Mr Tinubu's government.

A prominent Zaria-based Islamic scholar, Sani Khalifa, has been held in detention for 23 days over his alleged link to a coup plot against President Bola Tinubu.

Multiple sources familiar with the case told this reporter that Mr Khalifa was picked up by security agents in Abuja shortly after he travelled from Zaria to resolve an unexplained freeze on his bank account.

This is despite denial by the Nigerian government of the alleged plot to topple Mr Tinubu's government.

PREMIUM TIMES in a series of reports last year, exposed how senior military officers were arrested--in batches--for allegedly plotting a violent coup.

Although the arrests began in late September, sources familiar with the matter told our reporter that the Presidency cancelled the 1 October Independence Day parade as a precautionary measure to forestall any potential security threat.

The putschists had set to launch their coup on 27 October. By that date, more than 16 officers were said to have been arrested.

This newspaper later unveiled the identities of the alleged coup plotters. The suspects, led by a brigadier-general, Musa Sadiq, include 14 officers of the Nigerian Army, a naval officer and a Nigerian Air Force officer.

It was also reported that soldiers raided the residence of former Bayelsa State governor, Timipre Sylva, as investigation linked him to the alleged coup plot. But he denied any involvement in the plot.

Bank account freeze led to arrest

According to family members and associates, Mr Khalifa's ordeal began when his bank account was suddenly closed without written notice.

Efforts to resolve the issue at the Zaria branch reportedly failed, with bank officials directing him to the institution's headquarters in Abuja.

It was after his arrival in the capital, sources said, that security operatives took him into custody.

His detention, according to people briefed on the interrogation, is linked to a N2 million transfer sent to his account by one of the suspected coup plotters.

Nigerian authorities have since stated publicly that there was no coup plot, casting further uncertainty over the grounds for the arrests linked to the case.

'No relationship' with suspect soldier

A family member of the cleric who spoke with our reporter on Saturday said Mr Khalifa insists he has no relationship with the soldier.

He said the transfer was facilitated indirectly through one of the cleric's disciples who knew the soldier.

"The only contact was a brief phone greeting," said the source who does not want to be named because the family did not authorize him to speak.

"The soldier later asked for Sheikh's account number through the disciple and sent money for prayers and blessings, as many people do with religious scholars. There was no political discussion, no transaction, no agreement."

Held despite claims of innocence

More troubling, according to another source, a student of the scholar, is that authorities have reportedly admitted during internal briefings that Mr Khalifa's name does not appear on any formal list of suspects and that he has been "cleared" of wrongdoing.

"But he remains in custody," he lamented.

Under Nigeria's Constitution, suspects must be informed promptly of the reasons for their arrest and brought before a court within a reasonable time. International human rights law also prohibits incommunicado detention.

The Nigerian government has not officially acknowledged the arrest or explained why the cleric is being held.

The spokesperson for the Defence Headquarters, Michael Onoja, could not be immediately reached for comment.

He did not respond to calls. And as of press time, an inquiry sent to him had not been responded to.