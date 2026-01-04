Nigerian Army Uncovers Suicide Bombing Network, Identifies Key Coordinator

The Army says its investigations established the structure, roles and operational linkages of the suicide bombing terror cell.

The Nigerian Army has uncovered a major suicide bombing network operating in the North East, identifying one Shariff Umar, also known as "Yusuf," as the principal coordinator behind recent attacks and attempted attacks in the region.

The discovery was announced by the Headquarters Joint Task Force, North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), following intelligence-led cordon-and-search operations conducted at the Kalmari area of Maiduguri on December 31, 2025. During the operation, troops arrested 14 suspects linked to suicide bombing activities.

According to the Army, subsequent investigations established the structure, roles and operational linkages of the suicide bombing terror cell.

A suspected suicide bomber currently in custody, Ibrahim Muhammad, identified Shariff Umar as the ringleader responsible for recruiting, preparing and dispatching suicide bombers to designated targets, as well as coordinating logistics and the supply of improvised explosive device (IED) components.

Investigators further revealed that Shariff Umar coordinated the suicide bombing attack at the Gamboru Market Mosque on December 24, 2025, during which his accomplice, identified as Adamu, detonated a suicide vest and died in the process.

He was also linked to a foiled suicide bombing attempt in Damaturu, with evidence indicating that he personally handed over IED components to a suicide bomber in Maiduguri.

The Army said investigations also uncovered the involvement of Umar's wife, Yagana Modu, while his stepdaughter, Amina, confirmed having previously seen the suspect bomber within their residence.

These (suicide bombing) revelations, OPHK noted, exposed how terrorist networks exploit domestic and community-based concealment to evade detection.

"All suspects remain firmly in custody and are undergoing intensive, multi-layered investigations aimed at fully dismantling the network, identifying additional collaborators, and recovering any remaining explosives or logistical assets," the Army said.

OPHK stressed that the breakthrough underscored the importance of collaboration between security agencies and the public, noting that terrorist groups often survive by hiding within communities and exploiting silence or fear.

The Army urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious persons, movements or activities to security agencies, adding that sustained cooperation between troops and local communities is critical to eradicating terrorism and restoring lasting peace in the North East.