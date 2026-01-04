Africa: 10 African Countries With Highest Cost of Living At Start of 2026

Living costs differ significantly across Africa, shaped by factors such as import dependence, currency strength, urbanisation and consumer demand. While some countries remain relatively affordable, others stand out for their high day-to-day expenses--particularly for food, dining, transport and utilities.

Using the latest Cost of Living Index data from Numbeo, which compares everyday expenses across cities globally (excluding rent), this list highlights the African countries where residents and expatriates face the highest living costs in 2026.

The figures provide insight into how expensive daily life can be across different parts of the continent.

1. Seychelles (64.5)

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Seychelles ranks as Africa's most expensive country to live in, with a cost of living index of 64.5. The island nation's isolation and reliance on imported goods significantly inflate prices, particularly for groceries and dining out, which score 74.8 and 66.2 respectively. Although rent levels remain moderate at 27.6, the overall cost of daily living keeps Seychelles firmly at the top of the list.

2. Democratic Republic of the Congo (50.2)

Despite its vast natural resources, the Democratic Republic of the Congo records a high cost-of-living index of 50.2. Food prices and restaurant costs are notably elevated, while rent in major cities such as Kinshasa adds further pressure on household budgets. With local purchasing power at just 26.3, many residents face a sharp mismatch between income and expenses, particularly due to the high cost of imported goods.

3. Senegal (48.5)

Senegal follows closely with an index score of 48.5. While housing remains relatively affordable, everyday expenses--especially groceries and restaurant meals--push overall living costs upward. Purchasing power remains limited, but the country continues to attract residents with its urban amenities, cultural appeal, and coastal lifestyle.

4. Cape Verde (46.3)

Cape Verde's cost of living index of 46.3 reflects the financial challenges of island economies. Food prices are particularly high due to import dependence, even though rent remains extremely low. Tourism supports moderate restaurant pricing, but lower purchasing power means residents often feel the impact of rising daily expenses more sharply.

5. Ivory Coast (44.8)

Ivory Coast posts a cost of living index of 44.8, combining relatively affordable housing with steadily rising prices for food and dining. Local purchasing power is among the weakest on this list, making it difficult for many residents to comfortably absorb daily expenses, particularly in urban centres like Abidjan.

6. Angola (42.3)

Angola's cost of living remains high, especially in Luanda, one of Africa's most expensive cities. While grocery and restaurant costs are slightly lower than in Seychelles, rent levels remain steep. Although the purchasing power index appears unusually high, this figure reflects economic distortions rather than widespread financial comfort for residents.

7. Ethiopia (41.8)

Ethiopia records a cost of living index of 41.8, driven largely by high grocery prices in major cities such as Addis Ababa. Rent remains moderate, and restaurant prices are relatively lower, helping to balance costs slightly. However, low purchasing power limits disposable income for many households.

8. Cameroon (40.7)

Cameroon's index score of 40.7 places it among Africa's pricier countries for daily living. Restaurant costs exceed grocery prices, while rent remains mid-range. With purchasing power among the lowest on the list, residents often struggle to keep pace with rising expenses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

9. Mauritius (38.3)

Mauritius combines moderate living costs with comparatively stronger purchasing power. While groceries and dining remain expensive due to the country's island economy and tourism demand, low rent levels help offset daily expenses, giving residents more financial flexibility than in many other African nations.

10. South Africa (37.1)

South Africa rounds out the list with a cost of living index of 37.1. Although expenses for groceries, rent, and dining are relatively balanced, the country stands out for its strong local purchasing power. This allows residents greater room to manage costs compared to other high-cost African countries.

Vanguard News