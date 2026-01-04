Uganda: Maduro's Arrest a Wake-Up Call for Africa's Strategic Security - - Museveni

President Museveni has said the recent arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the United States underscores the urgent need for Africa to strengthen its strategic security across land, sea, air, and space.

Speaking on the issue during an interaction with youth dubbed 'Jazz With Jajja', Museveni said said time is now for Africans to realise the problem at hand and see how to deal with it.

"I don't know what they are fighting for because Americans are saying that some of the Latin Americans are sending drugs to the US, but we shall learn more. But whatever the case, you can see the gaps I am telling you about."

The President outlined what he called the multi-dimensional approach of powerful nations like the United States.

"Americans are operating from four dimensions: the sea -- and Latin Americans don't have a navy; the air; space; and now they are trying to come on land," he said.

"In space, you are at an advantage -- you see me, I don't. In the ocean, I am not there. This is what we are talking about as Africans."

Museveni said Africa's lack of strategic capacity is a risk that leaders must address.

"It presents the issue of strategic security. You( as a single Africa country) can remain big fish in a small pond, but when trouble comes, you may not survive. The strategic security of Africa is very crucial."

The President commended East African leaders for taking steps to protect the region.

"I am happy leaders of East Africa have never given up on this matter. We are able to unite our land and sea space, have more resources to build capacity on land, sea, in air, and in space."

Museveni emphasized that Africa cannot remain passive while other powers dominate space technology.

"We can't remain here when other people are in space and say we are clever. You should wake up. East Africa has all the potential. We are very strong. We can use Kiswahili to unite ourselves."

He warned that Africa's fragmented defense posture makes the continent vulnerable.

"You can have small countries in the world like Denmark but have a center of gravity. When they are in trouble, a big boy like the US defends them. But the entire African continent doesn't have one, and it is very risky," Museveni said.