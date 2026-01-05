Ghana Condemns U.S. Military Action in Venezuela, Calls for Release of President Maduro

4 January 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Government of Ghana has expressed concern over what it calls a unilateral and unauthorised military invasion of Venezuela by the United States, and the abduction of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, Ghana said the incident happened in the early hours of January 3, 2026, and criticized the use of force outside international law.

Ghana said such action would violate the United Nations Charter and harm the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of states.

The Government warned that attacks on international law, attempts to occupy foreign countries, or control natural resources could have "extremely adverse implications" for global stability and the international order.

The statement also cited remarks attributed to U.S. President Donald Trump saying the United States would "run" Venezuela until a "safe, proper and judicious transition" is achieved, and that major U.S. oil companies would be invited to operate there.

Ghana called these statements reminiscent of the colonial and imperialist era and said they set a dangerous precedent in today's world.

Reaffirming its long-held foreign policy, Ghana said only the Venezuelan people should decide their political and democratic future without outside interference.

The Government called for tensions to be reduced immediately and for the release of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, urging the international community to respect sovereignty and international law.

Ghana concluded by opposing invasion, occupation, colonialism, apartheid, and all forms of disregard for national sovereignty, promising to defend these principles globally.

