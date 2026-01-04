No fewer than 25 persons died while 14 others are still missing after a boat capsized along the Yobe River in Garbi town, Nguru Local Government Area of the state.

Dr Mohammad Goje, Executive Secretary, Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA), disclosed this in a statement in Damaturu on Sunday.

He said the incident occurred at about 7:48 pm on January 3, after the victims, who were mainly farmers and traders, boarded the boat in Adiyani town in neighbouring Jigawa.

"The victims were reportedly returning from Adiyani town, where they were engaged in fishing, farming, and other local business activities, when the canoe overturned mid-journey," Goje said.

The executive secretary, however, said 13 passengers were rescued from the disaster and were receiving treatment in a hospital.

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with security agencies, emergency responders, and local community volunteers working tirelessly to locate the missing passengers and recover bodies.

"SEMA search and Rescue Team from Bade and Nguru have since been dispatched to support the team on the ground," he said.

Goje said Gov. Mai Mala Buni had extended his condolences to the families of the victims and directed YOSEMA to provide medical and logistical support to the rescued victims.

The executive secretary said the governor had emphasized that referral services must be expedited without delay to save lives.

Vanguard News