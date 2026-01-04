Ghana Negotiating Release of Ghanaian Prisoner of War in Ukraine

Ghana has commenced diplomatic negotiations with Ukraine to secure the release of a Ghanaian national (name withheld) who is being held by the Ukrainians as a prisoner of war.

"The Ukrainian Government has notified us of the arrest of our national and provided his identity which we have now verified, " the

Minister of Foreign Affairs (MFA) , Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has disclosed.

He said evidence made available indicates that the Ghanaian arrived in Moscow, Russia on July 7, 2024 where records show he signed a contract to join the 2nd Assault Company of the 71st Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 42nd Motorised Rifle Division.

On his Facebook post , the Foreign Minister said Ghanaian national subsequently participated in hostilities in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

"Yesterday, I held a meeting with the Acting Ambassador of Ukraine to Ghana, Ivan Lukachuk and appealed for his release to Ghana. A special message has been sent to Kyiv. I am also scheduled to travel to Ukraine in the coming weeks to continue with negotiations for his release."

Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa said Ghana has objected to the potential of "our national being added to a prisoners of war exchange between Ukraine and Russia considering that could make him even more vulnerable. "

He continued: "We are hopeful that our intense diplomatic efforts would yield the expected results, particularly, leveraging our cordial relations, and Ghana's strong advocacy for peace and a cessation of the conflict. May I use this opportunity to passionately appeal to the youth of Ghana to be alert to the modus operandi of these criminal recruitment and human trafficking networks operating clandestinely and often through the dark web. Please do not fall prey. It is extremely dangerous to get involved in any conflict, you can be killed or captured, " he added.

The Mahama administration, he said would keep prioritising the welfare of all Ghanaians and ensuring that no one was left in harm's way.