Zarga, North Darfur / Amsterdam — The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) accused the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) forces of launching an attack with an Akanji drone on the Zarq area hospital and the Ghurair market in North Darfur State on Saturday, which resulted in the death of more than 64 civilians, including medical personnel.

Accounts loyal to the Rapid Support Forces on social media circulated news of the killing of two people from the family of the Rapid Support Forces commander during the attack.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in a statement seen by Radio Dabanga, said the attack completely destroyed Al-Zarq Hospital, the only medical facility providing healthcare to thousands of residents. They explained that the same drone targeted the market in the Ghurair area, killing dozens of civilians, including women and children - the number of victims is still being determined - and that the market was completely burned down with everyone inside.

The RSF called on the international community to condemn the attack and launch an immediate and independent international investigation.

'Revenge war'

For its part, the Council of Ministers of the Transitional Government, in a statement seen by Radio Dabanga, condemned the attack, asserting that these crimes are not isolated incidents or military errors, but rather represent a systematic policy and a war of revenge waged by the army against civilians. The statement pointed to a clear and deliberate targeting of specific communities and safe villages, within a plan that amounts to crimes against humanity.

The council held the military and political leadership of the Islamic movement, and all those who issued orders, carried out, facilitated, or provided political and military cover, fully criminally responsible for these crimes, stressing that these acts will not be subject to the statute of limitations, and their perpetrators will not escape accountability.

The Council called on the international community, the United Nations, the African Union, and all international justice mechanisms to take immediate and decisive action to stop these crimes, impose deterrent measures, protect civilians, and hold perpetrators accountable without delay or complicity through silence.

Independent investigation

For its part, the Civil Democratic Alliance of Revolutionary Forces - Sumud condemned the attack on the Zarq and Ghurair areas, stressing that these crimes should not go unpunished, and that they should be subject to an independent and transparent investigation that reveals the facts and leads to justice for the victims and ensures that there is no impunity.

The coalition renewed its call for an immediate and unconditional humanitarian truce throughout the country, ensuring access for humanitarian aid, protecting civilians, and preventing the targeting of vital facilities, thus paving the way for a sustainable peace that will end the prolonged suffering of the Sudanese people.

'A fully-fledged crime'

The General Secretariat of the National Umma Party issued a press statement in which it condemned in the strongest terms the targeting by the armed forces' drones of civilians and service facilities in the areas of Al-Zarq and Qareer, stressing that the bombing resulted in the complete destruction of Al-Zarq Hospital and the killing of more than 60 civilians, including medical personnel, in addition to the killing of dozens and the burning of the Qareer Central Market, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

The party held the military leadership fully responsible for these crimes, which it described as "full-fledged war crimes," and demanded an immediate halt to the aerial bombardment of civilian areas. It also appealed to the international community and regional organizations to break their silence and unequivocally condemn these violations, emphasizing the need for independent and transparent international investigations to hold those responsible accountable and ensure that impunity is not tolerated.

The National Umma Party called for urgent measures to protect civilians by establishing a comprehensive humanitarian truce and ensuring the delivery of aid, expressing its heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and its solidarity with the wounded and those affected by this dangerous escalation.

"Selective attacks

For its part, the Sudanese Founding Alliance (Tasees) condemned the repeated raids that targeted cities, villages and rural areas in the Darfur and Kordofan regions, including Al-Zarq and Ghurair, and considered what happened to be an extension of a deliberate approach that selectively targets civilians.

The coalition reiterated its call for the international community and human rights and humanitarian organizations to uphold their legal and moral obligations and take immediate action to stop these violations. It also urged international judicial bodies to take immediate action to prosecute the perpetrators.

He stressed the need to take measures to deter aggressors and ensure the protection of civilians from the machinery of killing and extermination. The Sudanese Armed Forces have not yet responded to requests for comment by Radio Dabanga.