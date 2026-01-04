Sudan: South Kordofan - RSF Claim Control of El Bardab Area North of Kadugli

Forces allied to the Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees) Alliance, consisting of the People's Army led by Abdel Aziz El Hilu and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), claimed on Saturday afternoon that they had taken control of El Bardab area north of Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, and the military garrison belonging to the Sudanese Armed Forces.

In a press statement seen by Radio Dabanga, the movement indicated that its forces had established full control over the strategic road linking the cities of Dilling and Kadugli, thus tightening its grip on all roads and access points leading to the city of Kadugli.

Last week, the forces of the Establishment took control of the intersection area and other areas on the Dilling and Kadugli road, while the armed forces announced that they had crossed the Hamadi area and were heading towards the city of Deribat.

On the other hand, the Rapid Support Forces had announced their control over the El Kuweik area near Kadugli.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Bombing and siege of Dilling

The Sudanese Doctors Network confirmed the continuation of intensive shelling operations on the city of Dilling by the Rapid Support Forces and the Popular Movement, considering that it causes daily deaths and injuries among civilians, which prevented it from accurately counting the numbers, due to the interruption of communication networks inside the city, which weakened communication between the network and its field teams in Dilling.

Mohammed Faisal, a spokesman for the network, told Radio Dabanga that the siege imposed on the city is still ongoing and extremely difficult, and threatens an imminent health and humanitarian catastrophe, given the severe shortage of food and healthcare supplies in hospitals and medical facilities.

He added that the Sudanese Doctors Network renews its urgent appeal to all humanitarian bodies and international organizations to intervene immediately, lift the siege, ensure the delivery of food and medical supplies, and protect civilians and health personnel, in order to avoid the worsening of the humanitarian and health situation in the city.

For its part, the Sudanese Doctors Network warned in a press statement seen by Radio Dabanga that the continued siege and intensive blockade of the city is an attempt to slowly kill civilians, noting that it is the same scenario that was implemented by the Rapid Support Forces in the city of El Fasher in North Darfur State, which it said was followed by the largest humanitarian disaster and displacement in the world. The network held the Rapid Support Forces and the Popular Movement fully responsible for the lives of children and women being claimed by hunger, malnutrition and systematic marginalization, calling on the international community to take urgent action to spare South Kordofan state the scenario of El Fasher city.