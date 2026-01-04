Sudan War - Drone Attack Leaves El Obeid in Darkness

El Obeid — The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched a drone attack at dawn today targeting a power station in El Obeid and Kenana Airport in White Nile state. The Media Coordination Council of the Sudan Electricity Company issued a press statement revealing that the El Abyad city power station was attacked by a drone belonging to the Rapid Support Forces in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The statement said the attack resulted in direct injuries that led to a fire in the "machine building", which resulted in a complete shutdown of the electricity supply and the station going out of service.

The company confirmed that civil defence teams and forces are currently working tirelessly to extinguish the fire and bring it under control. The company also indicated that it will immediately begin a comprehensive technical assessment to determine the extent of the damage caused by this attack and will then proceed with the necessary engineering and technical repairs to restore power as quickly as possible.

For their part, citizens interviewed by Radio Dabanga condemned the attack on the power station, considering it sabotage that the Rapid Support Forces have been carrying out by attacking civilian service institutions and markets, and they called on the international community to intervene to stop the attacks.

The Sudanese Armed Forces claim they shot down three drones targeting the Kenana military base, while the Rapid Support Forces indicated that the drones achieved their objectives.

The armed forces had attacked the areas of Zarq and Ghurair with drones yesterday, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries. They also targeted the El Firdous area in central Darfur last week, resulting in the deaths of dozens. The RSF has not responded to requests from comment.