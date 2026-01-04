Nigeria: We're Yet to Release Timetable for 2027 General Election - - INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed reports circulating in some quarters claiming that it has released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 general election.

Chief press secretary/media adviser to the INEC chairman, Adedayo Oketola, in a statement released on Friday night, said the information being bandied around was false and misleading.

The statement urged the public and the media to disregard the fake reports and always rely on information from INEC's official platforms for accurate and authoritative updates.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It read: "the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wishes to categorically refute reports circulating in some quarters claiming that the Commission has released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Election.

"The Commission wishes to state clearly that this information is false and misleading. INEC has not released any timetable or schedule of activities for the 2027 General Election.

"The Commission reiterates that it operates strictly within the provisions of the law. In particular, Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 provides that the Commission shall publish a Notice of Election not later than 360 days before the date appointed for a general election. Any timetable or schedule issued outside this statutory framework cannot emanate from INEC.

"INEC assures Nigerians that the official Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Election will be released in due course, in full compliance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2022. When released, it will be communicated through the Commission's established and verified channels.

"The Commission urges the public and the media to disregard the fake reports and always rely on information from INEC's official platforms for accurate and authoritative updates."