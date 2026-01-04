Nigeria: Loans in Budget Are From Past Administrations, Kaduna Govt Explains

Kaduna — Kaduna State Commissioner of Planning and Budget, Mutktar Ahmed Monrovia, said Governor Uba Sani since assumption of office has not taken any loan, saying that the 2026 state budget will be financed without borrowing.

In a statement the commissioner said the N985.9 billion budget will be financed by the state's statutory allocations, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and grants.

He explained that the loans draw down component of the budget has been misunderstood by a section of the media.

According to Moronvia, previous administrations had collected loans, and the state is drawing down from them, adding that no new loans have been collected by the governor.

The commissioner said, "terminating the loan agreements prematurely will lead to penalties higher than the cost of interest repayments on servicing the loans.

"Despite immense financial pressures, the administration of Malam Uba Sani, has continued to service the loan commitments for both principal and accrued interest negotiated and taken by the previous administration.

"The Mallam Uba Sani Government will continue to serve the good people of Kaduna State with prudence and will be inclusive in providing development projects.

"No amount of lies and misleading information will distract the government in achieving this goal."

The commissioner commended the governor for aligning the fiscal and the calendar years, as the operation of the 2026 budget commenced on January 1.