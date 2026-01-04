Nigeria: Northern Senators, Almakura, Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Mourn Akwashiki

Abuja and Adedayo Adejobi in Lagos — The Northern Senators Forum (NSF) yesterday mourned the death of the Senator representing Nasarawa North Senatorial District, Godiya Akwashiki, describing his passing as a major blow to the legislature and a profound loss to his constituents.

Equally, a former Governor of Nasarawa State and former Senator representing Nasarawa South, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, expressed sorrow over Akwashiki's death, describing it as a monumental loss to Nasarawa State and Nigeria's democratic journey.

Also, Deputy President Senator Barau Jibrin, described him as a "parliamentarian par excellence".

Akwashiki, a serving senator in the current 10th National Assembly, died on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at the age of 52, in an Indian hospital after a protracted illness.

His death was confirmed by a family source in Nasarawa Eggon, who said the lawmaker's passing had created a huge vacuum in the political and developmental landscape of Nasarawa North.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar'adua, the NSF said it was deeply saddened by the exit of what it described as a consummate parliamentarian and dedicated public servant.

He wrote, "The demise of Senator Godiya Akwashiki leaves a void in our collective efforts to promote national development."

He noted that the late lawmaker served his constituents with distinction, integrity and passion.

The NSF traced Akwashiki's political journey to the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, where he served for eight years between 2011 and 2019.

In a condolence message, Senator Al-Makura said the late senator's passing has robbed the state of "a courageous legislator, a tireless grassroots mobiliser, and a committed patriot whose passion for service was unmistakable."

"Godiya Akwashiki belonged to that rare generation of leaders who understood politics as a trust and governance as a responsibility to uplift the people," Al-Makura said. "His death leaves a vacuum that will not be easily filled, particularly in Nasarawa North, where his presence was deeply felt," he added.

Al-Makura noted that Akwashiki's life and career aligned with the broader vision of a modern, inclusive Nasarawa State built on service, integrity, and development.

"As we mourn him, we must also celebrate a life that was meaningful, purposeful, and devoted to the common good.

"His legacy will continue to inspire a new generation of leaders committed to people-centred governance.

"Senator Godiya Akwashiki may have departed, but his footprints remain firmly etched in the political and developmental history of Nasarawa State," Al-Makura said.

Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada hailed him as a "devoted patriot whose legacy of service and unity will endure." The SDP also mourned him as one of its most impactful national figures.

During his first term, he was Majority Leader of the House, and in his second term rose to the position of Deputy Speaker.

Elected into the Senate in 2019, Akwashiki brought his legislative experience to the National Assembly, where he was widely regarded as a diligent and insightful lawmaker.

He was re-elected in 2023, becoming the only senator from Nasarawa North to secure a second term, a feat his supporters attributed to his commitment to constituency development and empowerment programmes.

At the Senate, Akwashiki served as Chairman of the Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs and Vice-Chairman of the Committee on Media and Public Affairs.

On August 8, 2023, he was appointed Chairman of the Senate Committee on Air Force, a role in which colleagues said he brought diligence and bipartisan cooperation.

Born on August 3, 1973, in Angba Iggah Village of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area, Akwashiki had his early education at Government Primary School, Angba Iggah, before proceeding to Government Technical College, Assakio.

He later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Nasarawa State University, Keffi, in 2010.

The NSF extended condolences to Akwashiki's family, the people of Nasarawa State and the Eggon nation, describing him as a servant-leader whose legacy of selfless service and unity would continue to inspire future generations.

The late senator is survived by his wife and children.

As of the time of filing this report, the Nasarawa State Government was yet to issue an official statement on his death.