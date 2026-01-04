Nigeria: JMG Reaffirms Growth Strategy, Energy Efficiency Goal

Indigenous electro-mechanical solution provider, JMG Limited has committed anew to driving long-term infrastructure efficiency and sustainable development in Nigeria.

This is as the company further positions its operations for continued growth in the New Year, reiterating its focus on sustainable energy solutions.

Speaking on the company's outlook for year 2026, its Group General Manager, Rabi Jammal noted that the firm's approach to growth is anchored on continuity rather than seasonal resets.

He stated that this enables the firm to remain focused on delivering reliable power, comfort, safety, and efficiency across built environment towards Nigeria's transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions.

Jammal explained that the company's model fit into local environment, hence its operations through specialised divisions covering power generation, renewable energy, HVAC, vertical transportation, electrical infrastructure and industrial solutions.

He added that the company's structure had enabled it deliver integrated solutions, while preserving technical depth across business segments.

"For us, progress does not reset with the arrival of a new year. It moves forward, experience deepens, and systems grow stronger. The New Year is not a reset point; it is a continuation of our drive to build year after year," he said.

He hinted also that company's model is built around coordination across its divisions, rather than isolated service delivery.

"Our impact comes from specialised teams doing what they do best, but working together toward a single objective, building strong infrastructure and future-ready environments," he said.

He assured that the organization will continue to support Nigerians with solutions that balance operational performance with environmental responsibility.

"Our long-term focus remains on steady execution, infrastructure reliability, and sustainable growth, as we continue to position as key player in Nigeria's evolving energy and electromechanical solutions market".