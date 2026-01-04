Nigeria: SBI Media, Tecno Commit to Youth Empowerment Projects in Lagos

SBI Media and mobile tech brand, Tecno have reinforced their commitment to youth empowerment and community development in Lagos with the delivery of two purpose-built football facilities to strengthen grassroots sports and social inclusion.

The initiative, executed under Tecno's corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme and implemented by SBI Media involved the construction and launch of the Sanwo-Olu Mini Stadium in Sura, Lagos Island, and Alade Pitch on Alade Stadium Road, Alimosho.

Speaking at the projects' unveiling attended by key private and public sectors stakeholders, Managing Director of SBI Media, Rotimi Bankole informed that the projects estimated at hundreds of millions of naira reflects a deliberate move toward purpose-driven partnerships.

He asserted that the facilities were designed as safe, accessible, and professionally built sporting hubs to serve young people within host communities, with a focus on talent discovery, youth engagement, and social cohesion in densely populated urban areas.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said the agency was privileged to serve as lead execution partner from conception to delivery, translating the brand's CSR objectives into permanent community assets.

"This project goes beyond advertising or brand visibility. It is about building infrastructure that empowers young people, strengthens communities, and leaves a lasting legacy. At SBI Media, we are proud to have managed every aspect of this initiative, ensuring that TECNO's investment delivers real, long-term impact," he stated.

Managing Director of Tecno Mobile, Mr. Chidi Okonkwo informed that the initiative were central to the company's philosophy, noting that the projects beyond recreation purpose are platforms for opportunity and talent development.

"These projects represent hope, opportunity, and a pathway for talent discovery. Partnering with SBI Media ensured our vision was executed to the highest standard, with strong community engagement and institutional support," he said.