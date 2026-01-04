Nigeria: Beyond Public Office, Kemi Adeosun Reflects On Tax Reform, Social Impact

Nigeria's former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, who served under President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 to 2018, has reflected on her years in public service, the country's tax reforms, personal trials, and her post-government commitment to social impact and philanthropy.

Speaking recently, Adeosun stressed that Nigerians must embrace tax compliance if the country is to achieve prosperity.

During her tenure, Adeosun implemented a number of far-reaching fiscal and institutional reforms aimed at strengthening transparency, efficiency, and accountability in public finance. One of the most notable was the introduction of the Whistle-blower policy, which became a powerful tool in the fight against corruption. Through the policy, the federal government recovered N554.047 billion, while an additional N13.8 billion was recovered from companies involved in tax evasion. The initiative rewarded citizens who provided credible information on financial crimes and helped expose entrenched corruption.

Adeosun also established the Efficiency Unit, designed to reduce waste and improve value for money in government spending. Through tighter controls and better management practices, including cuts in expenditure on stationery and consumables, the unit recorded significant savings. In 2016 alone, N34 billion was saved on office stationery and computer consumables compared to the previous year.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She further strengthened the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy, which helped uncover and eliminate ghost workers, a reform she had earlier implemented during her tenure as Commissioner for Finance in Ogun State. Under her leadership, the continued enforcement of the Bank Verification Number (BVN) policy was also ensured, while the Nigeria Customs Service adopted software solutions to enhance operational efficiency.

Adeosun's time in office also saw improvements in transparency in payment systems, procurement processes, and government asset management. The harmonisation of insurance processes for government assets and liabilities across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) was prioritised. In addition, the Green Bond and Sukuk Bond initiatives were launched under her watch, leveraging her experience in the capital market to support sustainable development and infrastructure financing.

Adeosun stressed that Nigerians must embrace tax compliance if the country is to achieve prosperity.

She noted that tax was one of the problems she tried to tackle during her tenure with the VAIDs programme that allowed an amnesty for those who had evaded taxes.

"Every citizen must come clean to declare what his or her assets and incomes are," she said.

Commenting on the broader management of Nigeria's economy, she acknowledged its complexity, stressing that macroeconomic indicators alone are not enough if ordinary citizens do not feel tangible relief.

"Managing an economy is not football, where you get a result in 90 minutes; there is a lag that is never simple, and Nigeria's situation is particularly complex. At the macro level, we've seen indicators that give reason for some optimism," she stated.

Reflecting on the controversy that followed her tenure, Adeosun said, "Powerful interests wanted me out, saying No is part of the job, so naturally, you create enemies."

She had been cleared of all the NYSC certificate allegations by a court of competent jurisdiction.

She added that her professional body, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), also investigated the matter and fully vindicated her.

"I'm human. So yes, I know I could have stayed. I still have a draft of a statement I was told to issue by 'one of the major actors, sent from his personal e-mail. I recall reading it, knowing that I could not issue it with a good conscience, since it was factually incorrect and I would be held accountable.

"I knew in my heart my tenure was over, not because I didn't have a path forward, but because my principles would not allow me to take it. However, now and again, I do think about the what-ifs. It was a difficult path to take."

She explained that resigning was part of her resolve to clear her name completely.

"When I resigned, I already knew I was going to court. I had to clear my name. Not just for me, but for tomorrow. I want to be able to sit with my grandchildren someday, when I'm old and grey, and if they ask me, 'Is it true?', I want to look them in the eye and say, 'Never.' And have something more than just my word to prove it.

"If I had stayed, I wouldn't have a court ruling that makes it clear I had no reason to do what I was accused of doing. But now I do. Incongruence of being in court and representing Nigeria at the highest levels.

She also recalled the goodwill she received during that difficult period.

"What moved me the most was the goodwill that I encountered during that period. For instance, Chief Olanipekun said, 'I will represent you.' Femi Falana offered support. Governors reached out. People in ministries. Even the late President, who always called me Maikudi would always ask how I was coping. That Christmas, he sent me a cow".

Reflecting on the experience, she added, "It was a difficult season. But it didn't break me. As someone once wrote, 'What doesn't kill you... doesn't kill you."'

Since leaving public office, Adeosun has devoted herself to philanthropy, focusing on uplifting vulnerable children and supporting the less privileged. She said this phase of her life has deepened her appreciation of the resilience and ingenuity of ordinary Nigerians.

According to her, working closely with vulnerable communities has revealed their strength, creativity and determination to survive against the odds.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"One thing I've come to understand is that vulnerable people are not passive. Far from it. All over Nigeria, I've seen remarkable strength, women running tiny businesses on margins so thin it feels impossible.

"Communities quietly building their own safety nets. Young people are doing everything they can to keep their brothers and sisters in school and create a better future for their families."

She added that Nigerians possess immense creativity, resilience and enterprise, and what many truly desire is a fair and enabling environment.

"But Nigerians themselves carry so much creativity, resilience and enterprise. What most Nigerians I've spoken to want is simple: a fair system, fewer obstacles, and room to build.

"The real transformation will happen when the environment is created that allows our people to thrive. I've always believed that compassion should guide policy, competence should guide execution, and honour should sit at the centre of every decision."

Reflecting on her journey, Adeosun concluded that her experiences have reinforced a deeper understanding of purpose beyond public office.

"My experiences over the years have only strengthened that belief. I've also learnt that your identity shouldn't rest on a title, and that if one lives with integrity, purpose and impact, the respect you earn will outlive any position."