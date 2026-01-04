Nigeria: Mudi Africa, Angelo Galasso Grace Grand Opening of Savile Row

Detty December raves ushered in a different excitement and spectacle with the launch of a foremost brand in the city of Accra, Ghana, where a new chapter was unveiled in the continent's fashion landscape.

It was the grand opening of Savile Row, the city's newest luxury boutique, drew a glittering crowd of style enthusiasts, influencers, diplomats and fashion insiders.

In a post, shared by one of the guests, on social media, the event hosted by Nana Sarfo, proprietor of Ghana's largest boutique, reveal the evening featured two standout special guests: Italian style giant Angelo Galasso and Nigeria's own design luminary Mudi Africa.

While partners, influencers, and friends joined in celebrating the luxury brand, the post shows their presence underscored the event's mission to bridge global couture with African elegance as invitees exchanged pleasantries, got photo ops and chats with the star personalities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

As a household name with established trademark in Ghana, Mudi Africa's presence was hailed as befitting as it among other guests, made the day extraordinary. The meticulously curated soirée offered guests the rare chance to mingle with the two designers, explore the boutique's sleek retail space and enjoy a surprise performance by the local drumming ensemble Kaba Kaba.

Nana Sarfo's toast celebrated the collaboration, noting that African fashion thrives when creators celebrate each other's. He was overwhelmed in appreciating the guests, cherished clients, and all whose presence at the East Legon event made the day.

"Thank You for Making Our Grand Reopening a Success!" he shared in a post. "We extend our heartfelt appreciation to everyone who joined us for the grand reopening of Savile Row Ghana - East Legon Branch. Your presence, support, and energy made the day truly extraordinary."

The CEO of Savile Row Ghana said. "To our cherished clients, guests, partners, influencers, and friends of the brand, thank you for celebrating this milestone with us. Your continued trust in Savile Row inspires us to keep raising the bar in luxury tailoring and exceptional service."