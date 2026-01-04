Nigeria: Grandeur of Calabar Carnival

Last year's Carnival Calabar was full of excitement and colours, writes Charles Ajunwa

The boarding hall of Terminal 2 Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, on Boxing Day, was filled. Passengers made last-minute efforts to board flights to their different destinations. There was heavy traffic, local and foreign travellers heading to Calabar, Cross River State, for the 2025 Carnival Calabar, the biggest street party in Africa.

As the aircraft from Lagos touched down at Margaret Ekpo International, excitement was written on the faces of all passengers. From the airport, billboards with the theme of the Carnival Calabar, 'Traces of Time' mounted at strategic points, welcoming visitors into the city.

From the lush green trees dotting the entire landscape, secured gardens and monuments, neatly paved and maintained roads, 24-hour traffic lights, magnificent roundabouts like Mary Slessor Roundabout, biggest Nigerian (green, white, green) flag mounted at popular Millennium Park, Christmas lights liting up major streets at night, security personnel patrolling all nooks and crannies of the state, visitors and tourists to Cross River apart from relaxing with friends and families as different spots 24 hours uninterrupted, were treated like kings and queens.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The organisers of Carnival Calabar lined up different activities each day since the festival started on December 1, 2025. Signages were mounted at strategic points showcasing the roads neatly maintained roads

Cultural Carnival

The Cultural Carnival held on December 26 witnessed massive participation by all 18 local government areas of the state. They showcased their traditions and culture. Adults and children dressed in their local costumes to showcase their identity.

Thousands of visitors and tourists who trooped out in their thousands to Millennium Park Roundabout, to watch performers from the 18 local governments display their different traditional dressing patterns, food, arts and crafts, music, dances, lifestyle exhibitions and historical storytelling. The local government areas that participated in cultural festival were Abi, Akamkpa, Akpabuyo, Bakassi, Bekwarra, Biase, Boki, Calabar Municipality, Calabar South, Etung, Ikom, Obanliku, Obubra, Obudu, Odukpani, Ogoja, Yakurr, and Yala.

States like Bayelsa, Ondo, Edo, Benue, Kebbi, Katrina Kogi, Niger Nasarawa Delta and others later displayed their rich cultural heritage to the admiration of all.

Children Carnival

The Children Carnival, which took place on December 27, was a beauty to behold as little children dressed in colourful attires from Bayside Band, Freedom Band, Diamond Band, Masta Blasta Band, Seagull Band, Calas Vegas Band, and Passion Band, choreographed this year's theme 'Traces of Time' through their performances. Apart from telling stories about culture, food, dances, they also told stories about the environment especially impact of climate change, education, Nigeria's independence. Their brilliance displays were applauded by thousands that watched their performances.

Bikers' Carnival

On Sunday, December 28, Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, flagged the Bikers Carnival as part of programmes to mark the 20 years edition of Carnival Calabar.

Governor Otu who was represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, promised to continue to sustain Carnival Calabar.

"I want to tell the whole world that Cross River State is read. I have inspected the routes the bikers are going to go through; there're no potholes and the roads are very smooth.

"All the bikers must be properly kitted. They must be on their helmet, all kits should be used. Doctors and ambulances are on the ground in case of any incident, and insurance also covers," he said.

Governor Otu, who was chauffeured in a red sports car, arrived at the spectators' stand in the evening to watch bikers display their skills. He thanked sponsors like UBA, First Bank, MTN and others for supporting the annual festival.

Portuguese Ambassador to Nigeria, Paulo Martins Santos, who was present at the flag off, commended the Cross River State Governor, Otu, for investing in Carnival Calabar, even as he pledged to bring other ambassadors from Abuja to 2026 edition.

"I know you have been doing this for 20 years but it looks like you have been doing this for 200 or 2,000 years because of the level of professionalism. The enthusiasm makes me believe you have been doing this forever.

"For me, this is like a comeback experience. The Portuguese have been in this part of the world more than 550 years ago in the 15th Century.

"We also have here names that are visible in the names of cities, caves, rivers. The geographic name you still use today, Calabar, is one of those examples. Calabar means the quiet harbour in Portuguese.

"I will come back here again. Also, I will convince other Ambassadors in Abuja, to come here because they don't know what they are missing. Next year, they should cancel their holidays. Usually, many of my colleagues go on holidays on Christmas and New Year. This is a very good reason for them to stay here in Nigeria, also during this season," Santos said.

Mr. Richard Chima Nzerem, 87, a Nigerian living in the United Kingdom for over 69 years, described Carnival Calabar as a dream come true.

"I thought this was an occasion that would never be realised. I want to say my heart is at rest. It's not often that one experiences this kind of thing. I am happy to witness Carnival Calabar with my son, Ejikeme. I hail from Imo State, but I have lived in the UK for well over 69 years. And this particular occasion, is one I will never forget. The Bikers Carnival will promote sports tourism in Cross River in particular, and Nigeria in general.

Executive Chairman of the Cross River State Carnival Commission, Chief Gabe Onah, thanked the Portuguese Ambassador for "coming back home", adding that Carnival Calabar "is a reconnection of African communities and families, and reconnects to "our past with the roles the Portuguese played with the traces of time."

Dignitaries at the event included the Speaker of Cross River State House of Assembly, Hon. Elvert Ayambem, International Consultant to Carnival Calabar, Ikechi Uko, former Mrs. Tourism United Nations, Ebele Enechukwu, 10-man ECOWAS Commission and others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bikers from Diamond Bike Gang, Tinapa Mc, Maxk Riders, Metallic Knight, Invincible Mc, D' Scorpion MRC, Free Wheelers and D'Avia Tors who were properly kitted entertained the crowd with their skills.

The 2025 Carnival Calabar took off on a grandiose and colourful note as Governor Otu, on Monday, December 29 flagged it off. Otu who arrived at Millennium Park Roundabout, take off point of the carnival at 2:30 p.m., elegantly dressed in carnival costume together with his wife, Eyoanwan Otu, paid tributes to his predecessors, namely, Dr. Donald Duke, Senator Liyel Imoke and Prof. Ben Ayade for ensuring the sustainability of Carnival Calabar during their different administrations.

He also expressed gratitude to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, who came with their spouses, members of the diplomatic community, 10-man ECOWAS Commission, and various sponsors for being part of the festival.

After cutting the ribbon declaring open the 2025 Carnival Calabar, Otu together with other dignitaries walked from the Millennium Park Roundabout through Mary Slessor Road acknowledging cheers from enthusiastic spectators. The governor's street parade after 35 minutes terminated at the Adjudication Stand where judges waited to watch and give marks to the seven bands that performed at the carnival.

After performance from Frontline girls, the Diaspora Band, Smirnoff Ice Band, Governor's Band, Seagull Band, Calas Vegas, Freedom Band and Band Traces of Time, dressed in different colourful attires put up spectacular performances. The bands later moved to U.J. Esuene Stadium for final performances where the adjudicators will announce winners.