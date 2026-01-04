Nigeria: Why Adekunle Gold's National Theatre Concert Was More Than Music

From having one of the best albums of the year, and a standout single off the body of work that rank tops, respectively, 2025 was a remarkable year for Adekunle Gold. It reached a pinnacle on 26 December when he filled the iconic National Theatre, which holds a rich history from a time when Nigerians were treated to exceptional performances by some of the biggest national and global stars.

The concert followed the release of his sixth album, 'Fuji,' which serves as his bold, contemporary interpretation of Fuji music and the sounds that shaped his upbringing. The concert was reckoned full-circle and a historic moment. Adekunle Gold, real name Adekunle Kosoko, took centre stage in the same storied hall where he sat as a child to experience the performances that first inspired him.

The Nigerian afrobeats star opened a new chapter for Nigerian live music as he became the first artist to headline a concert at the newly renovated National Theatre, now Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts. The sold-out concert titled Fuji experienced the return of large-scale performances to the historic venue and drew a full house of fans, creatives, and industry figures.

The night began with a memorable opening from legendary rapper and YBNL boss, Olamide Baddo, who was there from the very start to announce Adekunle Gold's entrance with humour and flair. In a theatrical introduction that immediately set the tone. The cheers that followed reflected not just excitement for the performance ahead, but the long-standing bond between both artists.

Backed by a 55-piece orchestra and his band, The 79th Element, Adekunle Gold delivered a carefully arranged set that reimagined his music on a grand scale. The orchestral arrangements added depth and texture to familiar songs, giving the audience a different way to experience his catalogue. The concert marked a key moment for the venue after it reopened in October 2025.

The highlights of the night unfolded effortlessly as Davido joined him on stage to perform their hit songs "Only God Can Save Me" and "High", sending the crowd into a frenzy. In another defining moment, music legends Adewale Ayuba and Yinka Ayefele joined him on stage to perform Many People, a performance that drew loud applause and stood out as one of the evening's most memorable scenes.

Between performances, Adekunle Gold paused to speak directly to the audience, sharing a message that reflected both his journey and the spirit of the night. "Don't stop dreaming, keep daring to be different, do everything on your own terms," he said, drawing a strong response from the crowd spread across families, middle-aged fans, millennial, and a younger audience.