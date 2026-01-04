Nigeria: Osayi-Samuel Describes Reece James a Total Package

Super Eagles defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel has named Chelsea's Reece James as role model

The Birmingham City full-back started two of Nigeria's group games before making way for the debuting Ryan Alebiosu against Uganda.

The Super Eagles will take on Mozambique in the next round of the AFCON 2025 tournament. Heading into the clash, Osayi-Samuel revealed that the perfect blend of attacking and defensive abilities James possesses makes him worthy of being looked up to.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Reece James. He has everything. He's number one for sure, because he just has everything. He can defend, he can attack, he can play as a midfielder, he's got the whole package," the former Fenerbahce defender said in an interview with Elegbete TV Sports.

"Dani Alves as well. He's someone I watched when I was young. The link-up with Messi, watching players link up with their wingers, was something I loved seeing a lot.

Quizzed about his time in Turkey, the former QPR defender revealed the rivalry with the other Turkish teams is nothing like he's ever seen. "It's crazy. I think it's underrated. A lot of people don't know how big it is. I'm lucky to have played in three or four of those games.

"The rivalry is so intense that I couldn't take pictures with Vic [Osimhen] because he played for Galatasaray. That's how big the rivalry is.

"I think Fenerbahce is the biggest club in Turkey; some people might say otherwise. They show so much love," Bright Osayi-Samuel concluded.

The Chelsea and England full-back was instrumental in his side's 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign and has caught the eyes of a Nigerian defender, Soccernet.ng reports.

After missing 74 games due to hamstring problems between 2023 and 2025, James' resurgence has inspired Super Eagles' right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Osayi has found himself as Nigeria's first choice right-back after Ola Aina suffered a hamstring tear, while the budding Benjamin Frederick botched his knee.