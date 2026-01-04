Nigeria: Monimichelle Commends Gov Diri's Giant Strides in Bayelsa Sports

3 January 2026
This Day (Lagos)

Leading sports facilities expert, Ebi Egbe, has commended the developmental strides recorded under the leadership of Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri.

Egbe who is the CEO of Monimichelle Sports Facility Limited, said yesterday that Governor Diri's administration has demonstrated clear commitment to infrastructural growth, institutional strengthening, and the overall advancement of Bayelsa State.

"These efforts have laid a solid and sustainable foundation that offers valuable lessons beyond Bayelsa.

"As stakeholders and well-meaning citizens, our collective prayer is that God continues to grant His Excellency Governor Douye Diri wisdom, strength, and discernment to deepen these achievements for the benefit of present and future generations, "stressed the Monimichelle Boss.

He emphasized that " looking ahead, it is also our earnest hope that divine guidance will prevail in supporting the emergence of a credible and capable Bayelsan, one with vision, integrity, proven capacity, and a strong record of enterprise and leadership, who can responsibly sustain and consolidate this developmental momentum, irrespective of political considerations, so that progress is not disrupted. "

Egbe concluded that a strategic blend of political experience and private-sector discipline will be instrumental in preserving and advancing the legacies being built today, while ensuring continuity, stability, and inclusive growth for Bayelsa State.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.