Nigeria: Goldberg Captures Super Eagles' Momentum With New Commercial

As the Super Eagles head into the knockout phase of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on the back of a perfect group-stage run, Goldberg Lager Beer has unveiled a new television commercial (TVC) celebrating Nigeria's deep-rooted football passion and the shared rhythm that unites fans across the country.

Super Eagles won all three of its group matches to finish top of its group, reigniting optimism among supporters and setting up a Round of 16 clash against Mozambique's Mambas. With expectations rising, Goldberg's new TVC positions the brand at the intersection of football excellence and the vibrant fan culture that has long defined the Super Eagles' journey.

The commercial, built around Goldberg's 'Our Beat, Our Gold' campaign, draws inspiration from every day match-day moments familiar to Nigerian fans. From neighbourhood viewing centres and street corners to living rooms and bars, the TVC captures how football weaves itself into daily life -- with Goldberg present as a natural companion to those shared experiences.

Rather than focusing solely on goals and highlights, the TVC places the spotlight on the fans: their chants, banter, rituals and collective emotions as they follow the Super Eagles. It reflects the belief that Nigerian football is not just about what happens on the pitch, but about the passion and togetherness that surround every match.

"As the Super Eagles move into the knockout phase, this campaign is our way of celebrating the people who have carried the team with their energy from the group stage," said the Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg, Kunle Aroyehun.

"Goldberg has always stood for pride, culture and shared moments. This film shows how football, especially when the Super Eagles are playing, brings Nigerians together in a way nothing else does."

The timing of the TVC aligns with growing national excitement as Nigeria prepares to face Mozambique in the Round of 16.

After three wins from three group games, confidence is high, and Goldberg's message is clear: every cheer, every gathering and every shared moment matters.

As the Official Beer and Sponsor of the Super Eagles, Goldberg's connection to Nigerian football runs deep. Since Nigerian Breweries Plc signed its partnership with the Nigeria Football Federation in February of 2018, the brand has played a visible role in galvanising fans and building one of the strongest national team followings on the continent.

According to Mr Aroyehun, the new TVC reflects that long-standing commitment. "This is not about a single match or result," he said. "It's about a relationship with the fans that has grown over time. As the Super Eagles chase another win in the knockout stage, Goldberg will continue to be part of those moments -- the anticipation, the tension and the celebration."

The TVC is running across television and digital platforms throughout the knockout phase, ensuring wide reach as Nigeria's AFCON journey continues. For Goldberg, the film reinforces its position not just as a sponsor, but as a brand that understands and celebrates the rhythm of Nigerian football culture.

As the Super Eagles prepare to take on Mozambique's Mambas with a place in the quarter-finals at stake, Goldberg's message resonates clearly: when Nigerians come together to support their team, that shared passion is gold.