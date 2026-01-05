Nigeria: Death Toll in Great Nigeria Insurance Building Inferno Rises to 8

Fresh facts emerged on Friday that at least eight people died in the fire outbreak that razed the Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) Building in Marina, Lagos State.

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who made the revelation while speaking with journalists during an on the site assessment described the entire area as "extremely unsafe" and unfit for human activity.

Governor Sanwo-Olu led a minute of silence in honour of the victims and also expressed the state government's condolences to the affected families.

According to him, five of the deceased have been identified, while three others would require DNA testing due to the severity of the burns.

He added that at least 13 people were rescued at different times during ongoing emergency operations, explaining that the fire began between 5 and 6pm on December 24, a busy workday when thousands of people were present in the area.

He said emergency responders, including LASEMA, NEMA, the police, DSS and other agencies, remain actively deployed at the site.

Considering the condition of the building and its surroundings, the governor said that preliminary observations already indicate severe structural distress, even without advanced professional assessments.

Sanwo-Olu warned that the site poses serious danger and announced that the government will not hesitate to take decisive action.

"This is still a very unsafe environment. The government will not shy away from taking responsibility. Lives have been lost, properties destroyed, and livelihoods affected," he said.

Sanwo-Olu blamed the tragic incident on wanton disregard for building regulations and safety standards, citing the presence of multiple generators on high-rise floors, illegal extensions, and shops constructed dangerously close to power transformers.

He said the entire area within a 100-metre radius of the site will remain sealed off indefinitely, with businesses prohibited from operating until full clearance and safety certification are completed.

The governor said professional engineers will be brought in to conduct material testing and safely demolish distressed structures using heavy equipment.