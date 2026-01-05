Sudan: YPLS Africa, Sudan of the Future Condemn Violence Against Uganda's Opposition Ahead of January 15 Elections

Monrovia — The Young Political Leadership School Africa (YPLS Africa), a flagship program of Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, Liberia, in collaboration with Sudan of the Future, Sudan, has strongly condemned what it describes as escalating violence, intimidation, and human rights abuses against political opposition forces in Uganda ahead of the country's presidential and local government elections scheduled for January 15, 2026.

In a joint press statement issued Thursday, the two organizations warned that the reported actions gravely undermine democratic principles and pose a serious threat to the credibility of Uganda's electoral process. They expressed full solidarity with the National Unity Platform (NUP) and other opposition leaders, members, and supporters who, according to the statement, continue to face harassment, arbitrary arrests, and unlawful restrictions for exercising their political rights.

"The worsening situation in Uganda requires urgent and principled intervention from continental and international institutions," the statement said, while criticizing the African Union (AU) for what it termed continued silence. The groups cautioned that such inaction risks weakening the AU's commitment to democracy, constitutional governance, and human rights as outlined in the 2007 African Union Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The organizations further noted that previous failures by regional and international bodies to respond decisively to similar violations in countries including Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, and Tanzania have contributed to a culture of impunity across the continent.

"The current crisis in Uganda reflects the consequences of prolonged institutional inaction and failed leadership, ultimately undermining the ideal of African solutions to African problems," the statement added.

YPLS Africa and Sudan of the Future called on the African Union, the European Union, the United Nations human rights mechanisms, and other international partners to apply meaningful diplomatic and political pressure on Ugandan authorities to immediately end political violence and repression, release all individuals detained solely for political reasons, guarantee fundamental freedoms, and ensure free, fair, and transparent elections. They also urged stronger action to hold perpetrators of abuses accountable.

Describing the situation as a critical test of leadership and credibility, the organizations stressed that defending democratic norms in Uganda is not only a national duty but a continental and international responsibility.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

YPLS Africa focuses on identifying, nurturing, and empowering the next generation of political leaders across Africa, equipping young people with skills and ethical foundations to strengthen democratic governance and civic engagement. Sudan of the Future is a youth-centered civic leadership and democratic empowerment organization committed to fostering informed and ethical leadership in Sudan.

The statement was jointly signed by Sudan of the Future, Sudan, and Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, Liberia.