Ghana: Global Peace Ambassadors Awards and NGOs Conference Held in Accra

The Global Peace Ambassadors Awards, an NGOs Conference has been held in Accra under the theme : "Making Peace Louder than Conflict."

The event was aimed among others things, to inspire the youth in participating in peace initiatives and partnership to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ( SDGs ) number 16 on : Peace , Justice , and Strong Institutions .

It was organised by World Citizens Peace Ambassador in collaboration with the National Peace Council, Ghana.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It was attended by peace builders, policy makers, traditional leaders, corporate institutions and civil society actors to promote peace, unity and sustainable development in Ghana and beyond.

The day's event featured keynote speakers and characterised by cultural performances.

Speaking at the event in Accra , the World Citizens Peace Ambassador in Ghana and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AIM Ghana Foundation, Ms Gladys Biney said, the conference and awards were deliberately designed to recognise individuals and organisations whose work continue to shape peace and social cohesion in the country and across the continent.

According to her, peace was not achieved only through political dialogue or state institutions but also through consistent efforts by organisations and individuals advocating for social change, inclusion and support for vulnerable groups.

"We are advocating for safe, we are advocating for disability, but we are separate, but we are creating peace .

International Evangelist , Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh on his part emphasised the critical role of the media in fostering national unity.

He further urged journalists to be mindful of their language an he explained the impact of social media in today's global village, warning about the consequences of irresponsible online behaviour.

"Because journalism is supposed to educate, empower, enrich and inform, and we should not use it to divide the nation. Certainly, in the world today, it's a global world, it's a global village. And so, if you sit in the comfort of your room and you think you can just put anything on social media, it will come to bite you."

Adding : we should be very careful. We need a massive united front to create peace. And remember, peace is not just supposed to be a talk.

We must learn to walk the talk. Charity begins at home. I believe in our own community, we must learn to come together in a massive united front where we can come in peace, understand ourselves and accommodate ourselves."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana NGO Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Reverend Dr Tetteh said Christians must respect Muslims, Muslims must respect Christians to ensure the social cohesion and peace we all aspire for national development.

We need a massive united front to create peace, and remember peace is not just supposed to we must learn to walk the talk. Charity begins at home. I believe in our own community.

We must learn to come together in a massive united front where we can come in peace, understand ourselves, and accommodate ourselves. How do we deal with ourselves? How does a Christian and a Muslim deal? How can the Hindu and the traditionalists deal? And how do people deal from different walks of life in different society and mediums. We must not forget that we also need to respect ourselves.

Christians must respect Muslims. Muslims must respect Christians. We should not take the laws into our hands and do things that are not acceptable.

In the name of peace, we should not abuse other people and we should not hurt other people.

And truly, we should not hurt those who hurt us and certainly not hurt those who love us. We must be able to create an atmosphere that will bring all and stand together in unity and that is what will bring the peace.

As part of the ceremony , past and present leadership of the National Peace Council were awarded.