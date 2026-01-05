Ghana: Sagnarigu MP Cuts Sod for Ghs 2.8m Classroom Block , Sanitation Faculty At Nyerizee

The MP, Mr Atta Issah being assisted by chiefs and stakeholders to break ground for work to commence

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnarigu in the Northern Region . Atta Issah has cut sod for the construction of a six-unit classroom block and 12-unit toilet facility for Nyerizee, a farming community in the Sagnarigu Municipality.

The project estimated to cost GH¢2.8 million and is an initiative of of the MP with funding from the Ghana Education Trust Fund(GETFUND) and expected to complete within 12 months.

At a brief ceremony here on Friday , the MP said the project would improve access to quality of education in the area.

This, he said also was to enhance quality teaching and learning in the community.

"The good people of Nyerizee can now bosh of a quality of education for their children when the project is complete," he added.

He said many children dropped out of school due to lack of classroom blocks in the community.

This, he added that the new facility when completed would wipe their tears to provide them more conducive learning environment.

According to him , education was a backbone to development of every society hence the need for him to construct more education infrastructure across the constituency.

The MP stated that he would continue get more infrastructure projects to the communities across the constituency.

He said the National Democratic Government Congress (NDC) government was listening government that would do all their best to fulfill their promises to the people.

Mr Issah was also of the view that the facility would inspire children to take interest in their studies and prepare them for a brighter future.

He however, urged members of the community to support and protect the project to ensure its smooth completion.

The MP also applauded the chiefs, imams pastors, residents and stakeholders in the community for releasing the land for the construction of the school and other facilities to begun

Alhassan Musah, a member of the community on behalf of the chiefs thanked the MP for coming to their aid to give them the facility.