Egypt international Emam Ashour has hailed the rising technical standards of African football, noting that the presence of professional players and experienced coaches across the continent has elevated the competitiveness of the game.

According to the Al Ahly midfielder, this evolution has made every fixture at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Morocco 2025 both demanding and captivating, with no room for complacency at any stage of the tournament.

Ashour also pointed to the qualification of several Arab nations -- including Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia and Sudan -- as clear evidence of the quality and intensity of the competition, reflecting a tournament that continues to grow in stature and standard.

Speaking exclusively to CAFOnline, Ashour shared insights into the atmosphere within the Pharaohs' camp ahead of their Round of 16 clash against Benin on Monday in Agadir, emphasizing that the team remains fully focused on the task at hand.

Confident in Egypt's ambitions, Ashour reaffirmed that the ultimate goal is to secure a record-extending eighth continental crown, while assuring Egyptian fans that the players are determined to give their all in pursuit of glory and to bring pride and joy to the nation.

CAFonline.com: What is the atmosphere like within the team after qualifying for the Round of 16?

From our very first match, we have treated every game like a final. We finished top of our group, ahead of strong teams such as South Africa. We have closed that chapter for now and are fully focused on the Round of 16 match against Benin, which is the most important challenge at the moment.

How would you assess this edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, and the qualification of all Arab teams to the knockout stage, including Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, as well as Tunisia and Sudan?

All teams are performing at a high level, and there are no longer any weak sides. The group-stage results clearly show that. Football in Africa is developing for the better, and it is only natural for big teams like Egypt, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia to reach the Round of 16, as they have top coaches and top players.

How do you view your next opponents, Benin, and what will be the keys to victory?

As I said, there are no weak teams in Africa anymore. However, we are ready to face any opponent. Our goal is to win the eighth title and bring the trophy back home. The competition is strong, but we are prepared and we have high-quality players.

What message would you like to send to the Egyptian fans?

The Egyptian fans are the number one player. We thank them for their constant support and encouragement, and God willing, we will do everything possible to make them happy and achieve the continental title.