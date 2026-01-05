Nigeria: ...N14m Per Goal Motivation for Super Eagles to Reach Q'finals

Nigeria's Super Eagles have been promised a $10,000 (approximately ₦14 million) bonus for every goal scored in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Round of 16 encounter against Mozambique today.

According to BSNSports, the incentive, provided by a Nigerian business mogul and team partner, applies to Monday's knockout fixture at the Fez Stadium in Morocco. The Super Eagles have been in prolific form, scoring eight goals across their three Group C matches in the tournament's first round.

The same partner had earlier rewarded the team with $5,000 per goal during the group stage, a bonus structure that has now been doubled for the knockout phase.

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, confirmed the development while addressing journalists in Rabat.

"We have fully mobilized the Super Eagles to succeed in this tournament," Dikko said. "On the part of the Federal Government, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the AFCON Intervention Fund on November 14. In addition, our partners and sponsors paid $5,000 per goal in the group stage and have now committed $10,000 per goal for the Round of 16. The incentives will continue to improve as the tournament progresses."